For Sale: 1-bedroom apartment in B-listed historic warehouse conversion in the middle of the Barras market listed for £90k

The flat is located right in the heart of the Barras in a B-listed historic former warehouse conversion

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 27th Mar 2024, 10:44 GMT

A 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom flat located in a historic B-listed former warehouse in the Barras was listed for sale yesterday (Tuesday, March 26) by the Dennistoun branch of Countrywide.

The flat is situated right in the heart of the Barras market - with an open outlook over the rooftops to Bain Street.

The 'well presented' 1 bedroom apartment is in 'move-in condition' throughout. The flat boasts a reception hall with two storage cupboards, a lounge with rooftop views, a modern kitchen with integrated oven, hob, and extractor hood, and a a three-piece bathroom with an over-bath electric shower.

The property has been listed for offers over £90,000. You can see the full listing here.

An alternate view of the exterior of the Gibson Street property

1. Gibson Street

The property viewed from the street

The lounge of the property by the Barras

The kitchen of the Gibson Street flat

