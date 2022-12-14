The recently developed apartments stand on the historic grounds of Jordanhill College campus

Cala Homes (West) have launched the brand-new apartments at its flagship development in Jordanhill Park - the former site of Jordanhill college.

The apartments are named after the last ever Principal of Jordanhill Teaching College, Thomas Bone. The college was formerly housed in the David Stow building, which sits further up the development in Jordanhill Park.

The Thomas Bone Apartments have now launched and comprise a collection of 18 stunning homes across four levels with a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments as well as ‘exclusive penthouses.’

The historic Jordanhill College campus has been redeveloped to include luxury apartments on the grounds.

The milestone is made all the more special, as the man the building is named after made a VIP visit to Jordanhill Park to view his former office in the David Stow building. Mr. Bone spent some time wandering the grounds, reminiscing on old times, and looking at the progress of the west end development earlier this year.

The balcony’s at the new development look out directly onto Jordanhill Park

The development pays homage to its educational history and heritage, and following Dr Bone’s visit in September, the decision to name the new apartment building after him was a simple one.

The development comes with a private balcony in each flat - with two in the penthouses

Liana Canavan, Sales and Marketing Director of Cala Homes (West) said: “It is a great honour to be able to name these new apartments after Dr Thomas Bone, the last principal of the Jordanhill Teaching College.

“Alongside his family, Dr Bone visited Jordanhill Park on what was the 50th anniversary of his appointment as principal, it was wonderful to step back in time for all of us, especially Dr Bone as he reflected on his twenty-year career, sharing with us many stories from his past, the David Stow building and its grounds, which we now call Jordanhill Park.

“With the launch of the new apartments, we are once again bringing another offering to our popular development for those looking to make a move that really does offer the best of both worlds in Glasgow’s bustling west end.

The master bedrooms come with their own ensuite - that feature stylish Laufen bathrooms with full height wall tiling from Porcelanosa.

“As with all of our development launches at Jordanhill Park, we know that these new homes will be extremely popular, and I would urge those who are interested to act quickly, as they are sure to be a sell-out success.”

The new apartments are part of the Cedar collection and include apartment styles such as the one-bedroom Alpine and Beaumont apartments, the two-bedroom Connell and Dante house types, the three-bedroom Farrel and Garret apartments, plus the three-bedroom penthouses – the Mulberry and Saffron.

All homes within the Thomas Bone Apartments feature a private balcony – perfect for taking in the green surroundings, whilst the penthouses both enjoy two balconies.

Former Principle of Jordanhill College was invited to roam the grounds and take in the new development

The newly launched homes also feature underfloor heating, stylish German crafted kitchens from Nolte, built-in Siemens appliances with under unit LED lighting and stylish Laufen bathrooms with full height wall tiling from Porcelanosa.

During his visit Dr Bone said: ““Returning to the Jordanhill has brought back very welcome memories. It barely feels like it was 50 years ago when I took on the position of Principal. Those 20 years were some of the best of my career, I am thrilled to see that - with Cala’s efforts – its vibrancy will carry on in a different guise.”

Prices for the Thomas Bone apartments start at £269,995 for the one-bedroom Alpine housetype, with many apartments available with Cala Homes (West) Part Exchange service.

Other plots within Jordanhill Park, including the Mews house types, come with a range of impressive incentives, including LBTT contributions and interior packages. Those purchasing at the development between November and December this year can reserve with just a £500 deposit and then pay nothing until move in day.