Garnethill has long been a historically important part of the city - we wanted to explore the heritage of the neighbourhood.

Serving as a gate to North Glasgow from the city centre, the area has always been very multi-cultural, which can be seen clearly in Garnethill Synagogue - Scotland’s oldest and first purpose-built synagogue founded in 1879.

Other historically important buildings in the neighbourhood include the Glasgow Dental Hospital and School, the Glasgow Film Theatre, and of course, The Glasgow School of Art.

The hill on which Garnethill was built formed part of the lands of Blythswood, which was sold on to Glasgow in parts from the Douglas-Campbell families as Glasgow exploded in population size following the rich merchant period which led into the industrious expansion of the city.

From the late 18th century onwards bits and pieces of Blythswood were bought over, principally by one cotton merchant William Harley, who laid out Renfrew Street round onto St George’s Road, encouraging the construction of villas to house the new upper class merchants in the city.

Harley laid out much of the blocks around this part of the city centre, including Blythswood Square, and oversaw the construction of Garnethill Observatory in 1810.

The area was named Garnethill in honour of Professor Thomas Garnett, one of the founding professors of ‘Anderson’s Institution’, which would evolve into the University of Strathclyde.

Pictures are supplied from the Virtual Mitchell, an open-access archive of old images of Glasgow from across the ages

Take a look below as we explore the history of Garnethill in 8 old pictures.

