4 . Renfrew airport

Renfrew Airport is the predessecor to Glasgow International Airport - a domestic airport that served the city of Glasgow prior to its demolition in 1966. It was located in the Newmains area of Renfrew, just over a mile from where the new Glasgow Airport would be built. Renfrew was much smaller than Glasgow Airport - consisting only of a main terminal building and a few ancillary buildings - with a main runway which ran west south-west of the terminal. It became evident midway through the 20th century that the airport wasn’t going to be able to cope with the ever-increasing demands for domestic air travel in the 1960s. The final departure took place on May 2 1966 – its destination being the new Glasgow Airport, just a few hundred metres away. The site is now a Tesco superstore and has been partially paved over for the M8 motorway - the flat straight section of this part of the M8 in Renfrew is actually paved over the original runway. The entire airport was demolished in 1978. Arkleston Primary School (1972) and a Tesco superstore (1980) were built on the former terminal site, and the whole of the surrounding area is now covered with housing. The only trace left of the airport is the Flying Scotsman pub, which was the Hertz car rental building, opposite the terminal building. | TSPL