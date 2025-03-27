Glasgow in 1985: A social history of Glasgow in pictures in 1985

The 1980s was a decade like no other in Glasgow - from the new and trendy nightlife scene opening up, to the sub-cultures emegrging that have been a long-standing feature of Glasgow ever since.

As glamorous and glitzy as the decade was - it was also a time of great civil unrest for Glasgow, quite possibly it was the largest period of mass civil disobedience in the city since Red Clydeside in the early 20th century.

Industries were dying out across the UK, Thatcher came to power, and for many Glaswegians it felt like the final nail in the coffin for the city. Despite the anxiety, uncertainty, and righteous anger - there was certainly some good times as well, the burgeoning world of synth music influenced the Glasgow nightlife - with the cities first gay club opening at the start of the decade.

Protests, riots, and even Glaswegians openly fighting with police at picket lines was becoming more and more common throughout the decade as Glaswegians grew increasingly frustrated with the Conservative Governement of the time led by Margaret Thatcher.

The scene was set for the decade in its very first year - 1980, an eventful year to say the least. The Singer sewing machine factory at Clydebank was shut-down, and rioting began after the 1980 Scottish Cup Final - when a face-off between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden saw the Hoops walk away 1-0 up - resulting in a riot which led to alcohol bans at all sporting events in Scotland - to this day yous till can’t enjoy a beer at the football thanks to this incident.

At the same time, marginalised groups in the city began to come into their own - finding and creating their own spaces - women were permitted to drink at the University of Glasgow’s bar for the first time ever and Colin Barr opened Bennett’s, Glasgow’s first ever gay bar.

The nationalisation of the bus service ended under Thatcher on June 1, seeing the state-owned Scottish Bus Group reorganised into new regional companies.

The Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre also in opens in Glasgow on September 6 in 1985.

The year also saw the death of Celtic legend and Scotland national football team manager Jock Stein collapse and die at the end of Scotland’s 1-1 draw against Wales in Cardiff - securing Scotland’s place in the World Cup qualification playoff.

Alex Ferguson, then Aberdeen boss, would become interim manager of the Scotland national team and beat Australia 2-0 at Hampden Park - one scored by Frank McAvennie, making his first appearance on the Scotland team.

Take a look as we go back 40 years in time to see what Glasgow was like in 1985.

1 . Ashton Lane (1985) Students from Glasgow Uni's school of archaeology on Ashton Lane in 1985 | Glasgow University Archaeology / Veronika Liebscher

2 . STTS-31-03-23-mich mcman-SCOTupload Michelle McManus: “Linda Griffin n me, Shelly Mcmanus, an route and in Maestros Glasgow circa 1985. We've been mates for 40 years. Music was, is and always will be our Kryptonite.” Pic: Courtesy of Museum of Youth Culture Photo: Museum of Youth Culture

3 . Argyle Street Glasgow crowds and shoppers stand well back when a suspect package is discovered in a litter bin outside Marks & Spencer store in Argyle Street, July 1985. The bomb disposal squad were called in but the bomb scare proved to be a hoax. Photo: Donald MacLeod

4 . img930.jpg Two women at Maestro's in Glasgow around 1985 - one of the clubs with the strictest door policy around. The club channelled a different 1980s atmosphere with alternative fashion and sounds championed. PIC: Photo by Simon Clegg. Photo: Photo by Simon Clegg