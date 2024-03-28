1 . People’s Palace (1898)

The idea of “palaces for the people” drew on the writings of John Ruskin, William Morris and Annie Besant. At the time, the East End of Glasgow was one of the most unhealthy and overcrowded parts of the city, and the People’s Palace was intended to provide a cultural centre for the people. Upon its opening, Rosebery from the House of Lords described it as: “A palace of pleasure and imagination around which the people may place their affections and which may give them a home on which their memory may rest”. He declared the building “Open to the people for ever and ever”. While you can still visit the people’s palace today, the Winter Gardens have been closed since 2018.