Today we wanted to talk about Bridges here in Glasgow - and not Kevin Bridges, though he is a Glaswegian darling - we want to explore the history of our great bridges

Bridges are important anywhere, but especially here in Glasgow. They link communities, open up new opportunities for commerce, transport and culture, and for many of us, they play an integral role in our everyday lives.

Now with the finishing touches being put on the Govan-Partick Bridge, we wanted to look at the history of all the major bridges in Glasgow - and how they came to be in the city.

Take a look below as we explore the history of Glasgow bridges in 15 photographs.

1 . South Portland Street Suspension Bridge (1853) A stunning wrought iron bridge between the Broomielaw and the south of the Clyde - it was built by Robert Stevenson, grandfather of Victorian novelist Robert Louis Stevenson, creator of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. | Contributed

2 . Victoria Bridge (1854) Victoria Bridge is built on the site of the first recorded bridge over the Clyde and takes its name from Queen Victoria. It was also one of the widest bridges in Britain at the time it was built. | Contributed

3 . Albert Bridge (1871) Opened in 1871, the bridge connects Saltmarket with the city South of the Clyde. It's a category A-listed structure, and is actually the fifth incarnation of a bridge at this site. Given its constant use by traders and merchants in the Saltmarket, it saw heavy deuteration over the years. It's named after Prince Albert, Queen Victoria's consort. | Wikipedia

4 . Kelvinbridge / Great Western Bridge (1891) Taking Great Western Road over the River Kelvin, Kelvinbridge is one of the best known bridges in the city. It's also one of the only bridges you can have a pint under (legally at least) at Inn Deep. | Supplied