It was a massive deal when the 20th Commonwealth Games came to Glasgow back in 2014 - and now 10 years later we might be seeing the return of the multi-sport event.

We’ve saw some events since, like COP26 or the UCI for example, but none of which have matched the cultural impact of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Now the Commonwealth Games could come back to the city in 2026, as the council throw their hat in the ring if no other suitable city is found.

Victoria were meant to host the games in two years time, but the Australian state withdrew due to rising costs. Glasgow said they would be willing to step in as the host city (albeit scaled-down to reduce costs), which would mean that Scotland could host the games for a fourth time.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said: "Our priority is to ensure a Games takes place in 2026 and we are encouraged by the news that the CGF are in advanced discussions with other nations.

"However, if an alternative solution cannot be secured within the coming weeks, we are ready to explore our concept with the CGF and key partners in greater detail, with the aim of delivering a world class-sporting event in Scotland using a model that could be replicated across the Commonwealth for future editions.

"A feasibility study was commissioned in December 2023 to assess Scotland's viability as a cost-effective alternative host, following the CGF's decision to make available £100m to host nations for a 2026 Games as part of the Victoria settlement agreement.

"We are satisfied that the concept developed could see a refreshed format for the Games, that would see it be delivered on time and on budget, providing significant benefit to the Scottish economy and a potential blueprint for a sustainable Games model of the future."

A final decision is set to be made by the Commonwealth Games Federation at the end of May, but in the meantime, today we wanted to put together this gallery of 25 pictures from the original Commonwealth Games back in 2014, to show just how much of an event it was.

1 . Opening ceremony Performers dressed as Tunnock's Teacakes played a starring role in the 2014 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony in Glasgow (Picture: Andrew Milligan) Photo: Andrew Milligan

2 . Big Yin Scottish comedian Billy Connolly awaits the start of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

3 . Golden Moment Alistair Brownlee of England crosses the line to win gold in the Men's Triathlon at Strathclyde Country Park during day one of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games on July 24, 2014. Photo: Julian Finney