Springburn back in time: 12 old pictures of North Glasgow from the 1880s to the 1980s

Springburn is one of favourite districts in Glasgow - it’s symbolic of everything we love about our city - hard working folks committed to heavy industry, a proud past, and some of the best patter you can find in the funniest city in the world.

Today we wanted to look back at the social history of Springburn over the last 100 years or so, to see just how one of Glasgow’s best areas came to be.

Springburn developed from a small rural hamlet at the beginning of the 19th century, it wasn’t until the establishment of St Rollox by chemist Charles Tennant in 1799 that the area saw the beginning of its massive industrial expansion. This was only made possible thanks to the construction of the Monkland Canal - a lifeline for heavy industry across the West of Scotland and the Central Belt outside of the River Clyde.

Later that century, the construction of railway lines across Glasgow and the central belt opened massive new opportunities for industry - the railway works were established in the village, transforming Springburn into its very own parish with the influx of new workers and residences.

Springburn wouldn’t officially become part of Glasgow until 1872, thanks in no small part due to their booming trade in the manufacture of trains - at one point, Springburn’s locomotive industry had a 25% global market share - a quarter of the entire market from one small North Glasgow neighbourhood.

The biggest railway manufacturing sites were Cowlairs Works, established in 1841, the St Rollox Works in 1856, Hyde Park Works in 1861, and the Atlas Works in 1888.

Take a look below as we explore the social history of Springburn in 12 old pictures.

1 . Balgray Hill, 1889 A crowd at the foot of Balgray Hill | Virtual Mitchell

2 . Electric trams, 1898 The opening day of the electric tramcars, members of Glasgow Corporation and esteemed guests board the new cars | Virtual Mitchell

3 . Horse-drawn tram, 1898 Horse-drawn tram on the Springburn-Mitchell Street run | Virtual Mitchell

4 . Bandstand, c1910 The bandstand at Springburn Park in the early 20th century | Contributed