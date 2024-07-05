Motherwell could have fresh investment from the US. | (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Barmack family have explained their Motherwell investment plan.

Erik and Courtney Barmack have released their reasoning behind proposed investment into Motherwell.

The former Netflix president and his wife - a senior exec at Snap Inc - are looking to invest £1.95m over a six-year period, with that offer contingent on current majority shareholder The Well Society contributing £1.35m over the same time.

That would leave the Barmack family with a 47% holding, as the Well Society's share drops to 50.1% from its current standing of 71%. They released their "Our Club, Our Future" plan earlier this week that would provide a fresh start for fan ownership at the Premiership side.

A two-week voting period over the Barmack offer starts on July 8th. Ahead of it, a 33-page business plan has been released. included are initial initiatives and projected investment, with areas like media and broadcasting, infrastructure enhancements, commercial partnerships and sponsorships, fan engagement and in-game experiences, retail and merchandising, and sustainability and community engagement included.

The full plan can be read here, and the foreword from Erik and Courtney Barmack reads: “In considering a strategic partnership with Motherwell FC (MFC) and the Well Society (TWS), we have been driven by a vision that marries fan ownership with the expansive possibilities of global media and technology platforms. Inspired by The Well Society's recent “Our Club, Our Future” strategy document, which championed local success through strategic investment and community engagement, we see a profound opportunity to align, innovate, and improve MFC’s future.

“Our goal is to complement these local efforts by driving success with additional strategies. Over the following pages, you will find a plan that outlines our approach toward achieving these goals. Central to this plan is developing a long-term partnership with The Well Society (TWS), creating new revenue streams for MFC, and amplifying MFC and TWS through global content and marketing efforts.

“By providing capital, proposing global strategies, and integrating these strategies with a thoughtful approach to the local operation of Motherwell FC, we believe that our plan sets the stage for a future where the Club not only maintains its competitive edge but also expands its influence and reach across the football world. We are excited to forge paths that lead to sustainable growth and financial health, ensuring the Club's legacy and success continue to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

“We look forward to working hand-in-hand with all parties involved, building upon the successes and learning from the challenges, to usher in a new era of prosperity for Motherwell FC that respects its roots while reaching for new horizons.”

The document adds: “Our investment in Motherwell FC stems from a passion for the club, a strong conviction in the importance of a fan-ownership model, and a commitment to the Club’s long-term success. We see this as an opportunity to enhance the Club's value by using capital and knowledge to drive strategic growth initiatives. Our focus is on creating lasting benefits for Motherwell FC, including improved financial health and greater global visibility.

“We are not pursuing this investment for short-term financial gain. Instead, our goal is to build a stronger, more sustainable club over the long term. We do see an opportunity for our investment to increase in value over time, but believe that this can only be realized by supporting MFC in achieving significant growth over an extended period. To further support the Club’s growth, we could add strategic investors from our minority share allocation (not from The Well Society’s shares). We have been in discussions with a few potential investors who could bring unique expertise that complements the current strengths of MFC’s management team and The Well Society Board.

“Examples include television and film producers, sports media executives with strong ties to Scotland, and owners of football clubs from Europe’s top five leagues. These relationships aim to enhance MFC’s global presence and leverage the knowledge of leading executives with differentiated skillsets. We believe that alignment with the Well Society is crucial as it allows for coordinated efforts in driving the Club’s growth.

“Over the long term (20+ years), we are dedicated to building sustained and improved value for the Club. And for the purposes of clarity, we are not looking to “take over” the Club by purchasing additional shares beyond the shares outlined in our proposed deal. We are willing to place covenants against further share purchases by Erik and Courtney Barmack, as we wish to remain a minority shareholder.