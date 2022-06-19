The Glasgow giants are reportedly in competition for two players.

Celtic and Rangers have made enquiries over the availability of Nigeria international Stephen Odey.

The forward is currently plying his trade with Danish club Randers and impressed last season with 13 goals and two assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

That has provoked interest from Celtic, who are said to have approached Randers about a deal but are yet to make an offer according to allnigeriasoccer.com.

Interest from Rangers is said to be ‘more concrete’ and the report even suggests preliminary talks have been held with Ross Wilson, who has identified the striker as a replacement for Alfredo Morelos should the Colombian leave Ibrox this summer.

Randers are revealed to be ‘demanding’ a fee of around £3.4million for the striker and have already rejected an unsuitable offer from a Belgian club recently.

Bristol City prospect tracked by Rangers and Celtic

Rangers and Celtic are reportedly tracking Bristol City youngster Reuben McAllister - but face competition from a number of English Premier League clubs.

The 16-year-old is the son of former Aberdeen and Hearts defender Jamie McAllister and has come to the attention of several clubs over the last year.

The attacking midfielder made his first Robins Under-23s debut at the age of just 15 last October when he featured in a 2-0 defeat against Queens Park Rangers.

The youngster is viewed as one of the brightest prospects in the club’s academy and is said to be the subject of interest from Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is also said to be keen on taking the young midfielder to Aston Villa as they look to continue strengthening their youth ranks following the signing of Rangers wonderkid Rory Wilson last week.