A look at all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as the latter prepare for their Europa League final.

Rangers are gearing up for the biggest game of their season and their biggest game in a number of years.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men are preparing to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the Europa League, in Seville.

Champions League qualification is on offer for the Gers, and it’s not an opportunity they will want to waste after managing a superb cup run.

Celtic, meanwhile, can put their feet up after a fine campaign of their own, wrestling back the Scottish Premier League title and with time to spare.

All eyes are now on the Europa League final, but as the build-up continues, we have rounded up all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours.

Celtic backed for four signings

Celtic are trying to tie down loan duo Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers on permanent deals, but their summer business will not end there.

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, the Bhoys could make another two key signings, even if they are successful in keeping Jota and Carter-Vickers around.

“I fully expect, especially with Rangers having success in Europe, that they’ll have an understanding that, ‘we can’t rest on our laurels here’,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“And they will look to probably make two more decent signings on top of those two.”

Rangers backed to keep duo

Rangers have been backed to keep hold of star men Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent if they win the Europa League on Wednesday night.

Transfer expert Pete O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “If you’re playing Champions League football, it’s going to help your chances of keeping hold of your best players, the likes of Morelos and Kent, who obviously would like to be playing at the highest level.

“So, if Rangers can go on and win it and they get in the Champions League, it’s only going to help their chances of keeping their best players at the club for the foreseeable future.”

Davis wants new deal

Steven Davis says he wants to stay at Rangers beyond this season despite limited involvement.

The 37-year-old arrived again in 2019 after previous spells, but he is out of contract this summer having only made 13 appearances in the league.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he spoke of his desire to pen a new deal.

“I’d love to be a part of this club moving forward, it’s a huge club. I’ve spent a lot of my career here, enjoyed every moment of it and hopefully there’s more to come,” he said.

“To think 14 years ago I was there in Manchester and we are back in that position again, especially with what the club has been through as well.

“I think there are similarities within the team, especially in terms of the unity and the togetherness.

“We’re just going to get the best and the most out of that, get our hands on two trophies by the end of the season and then we will have discussions.