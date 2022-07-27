The latest transfer news for Celtic FC

Celtic Manager, Ange Postecoglou has had quite the active transfer window welcoming many new players to the Scottish team.

Celtic cemented its relationship with Jota by making the fan favourite’s stay at Celtic permanent with a five year deal.

This comes after Jota’s impressive season long loan to the club when the young footballer played a key role in the club’s double win of the league and league cup, contributing around 13 goals.

So, who has left and joined Celtic in the transfer window so far?

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest transfer news.

When did the summer transfer window open?

The summer transfer window for Premier League and English Football League (EFL) clubs and for the Scottish leagues opened on Friday 10 June 2022.

When does the summer transfer window close?

The clubs across England will have to have all business and transfer activity wrapped up before the window closes.

The transfer window is scheduled to close on Thursday 1 September 2022 at 11pm.

When does the Scottish Premier League start?

The new season will begin on 30 July 2022 when Livingston will be playing Rangers. Kick off is scheduled for 12pm.

Which players have left Celtic during the transfer window?

Here is the full list of Celtic FC departures, including the transfer fee that the club received:

Nir Bitton - Maccabi Tel Aviv - free transfer

Ewan Henderson - Hibernian FC - free transfer

Kerr McInroy - Kilmarnock FC - free transfer

Karamoko Dembélé - Stade Brestois - free transfer

Luca Connell - Barnsley FC - free transfer

Boli Bolingoli - KV Mechelen - undisclosed fee

Ross Doohan - Tranmere Rovers - undisclosed fee

Vasilis Barkas - FC Utrecht - loan transfer

Liam Scales - Aberdeen FC - loan transfer

Ismaila Soro - Arouca - loan transfer

Adam Montgomery - St Johnstone - loan transfer

Tom Rogic - released

Jonathon Afolabi - released

Which players have signed for Celtic during the transfer window?

Here is the full list of Celtic FC signings, including the transfer fee that the club received:

Jota - Benfica - £6.57 million

Cameron Carter-Vickers - Spurs - £6.30 million

Alexandro Bernabéi - Lanús - £3.92 million

Daizen Maeda - Yokohama F.M - £1.38 million

Aaron Mooy - SH Port - free transfer

Benjamin Siefrist - Dundee United - free transfer

Moritz Jenz - Fc Lorient - loan transfer

What is Celtic’s net spend in the transfer window so far?

Net spend is defined as being the difference between money that a club has earned from player sales and the money spent on new signings.

The club’s current net spend on new arrivals to the club stands at £28.85 million

The market value of the departures for the club currently stands at £16.65 million.

Therefore, the teams overall balance is sat at £-18.16 million.

What are the first games Celtic are scheduled to play?