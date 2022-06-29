All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both sides battle to improve their squads this summer.

Celtic and Rangers have both returned to pre-season as they look to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

It was an impresive season for both Glasgow sides in the one just gone, and both will be keen to improve even further across the course of pre-season.

New signings always help, and both sides will be continuing to scour the market as they look get an edge on their each other.

Celtic have made the quicker start to the summer window, but Rangers are expected to catch up over the coming weeks.

And with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours concerning both clubs:

Julien exit

Celtic are set to offload centre-back Christopher Julien this summer.

The 29-year-old has only 37 league appearances since 2018, and he is now set to make the move to the Bundesliga.

Fabrizio Romano says a loan deal with an option to buy has been agreed, with contracts to be signed today.

“Schalke are set to sign Christopher Jullien from Celtic. Done deal and medical ongoing right now - gonna be loan deal with buy option included,” he said.

“Contract to be signed later today, right after medical tests.”

Jota concern

Celtic face a race against time to complete a permanent deal for Jota.

The Hoops are said to be in advanced talks, but they have not confirmed a deal for the loan star just yet.

The big problem is that the Portuguese star’s loan spell officially ends on Thursday night, and the option to buy will expire along with the loan.

Personal terms agreed

Rangers are believed to have agreed personal terms with PAOK forward Antonio Colak.

The striker has been tipped to arrive at Ibrox on a £1.8million deal, and Colak is willing to make the move, already agreeing to his part of the switch.