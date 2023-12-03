All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Sunday.

Celtic and Rangers have both been returning to domestic action on Sunday as the Scottish Premiership title race resumes.

Following their elimination from European competition in midweek, the Hoops bounced back to winning ways with a late 3-1 victory over St Johnstone in Perth. Rangers are facing St Mirren at Ibrox.

Meanwhile, transfer speculation continues to grab the headlines ahead of the January transfer window opening next month. Here we round up the latest news surrounding both clubs on Sunday, 3rd December.

Celtic 'granted permission' to sign transfer target

Celtic have reportedly been given the green light to sign one of their main January transfer targets - but no concrete offer has been submitted yet.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers is on the search for greater "quality" to add to his squad in the upcoming window and several names have been floated as possible signing options. It is understood a striker will be recruited, with Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu expected to be missing for a period in the New Year due to their involvement in the Asian Cup.

But Rodgers also has his eye on other targets as he aims to strengthen several areas, with versatile 22-year-old Tiago Araujo recently emerging as a potential options. The left-sided Portuguese star, who plays for Estoril in his homeland, is currently on a shortlist.

A product of Benfica's youth academy along with ex-Celtic winger Jota, Araujo agreed a permanent exit from the European giants to their league rivals last year, but Estoril could move him on if they can secure a fee of around £4million for his services. According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Celtic's interest "would be welcomed" if they can match the price tag. A 50 per cent share of the any future sale was inserted into the deal when he left Benfica, meaning his parent club will only receive HALF of they fee from the player's next transfer. Araujo has made 16 appearances for the club this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Rangers could 'rekindle' interest in midfielder

The Ibrox side's decision to appoint Dutchman Nils Koppen as the club's new director of football recruitment could open the door to lure PSV star former target Joey Veerman to Govan.

The 'dynamic' Dutch central midfielder is a familiar name to Rangers fans after previously being linked with a move to the Glasgow giants in January last year.

Koppen is a highly regarded talent spotter and knows the Netherlands international well after identifying the likes of Veerman, Noa Lang and Ismael Saibari as up-and-coming stars of the future.

