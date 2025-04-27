Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Sunday morning

Celtic’s domination of Scottish football continued yesterday as Brendan Rodgers’ side obliterated Dundee United 5-0 at Tannadice to wrap up their fourth consecutive Premiership title - and 13th in the last 14 seasons.

The Hoops were rampant on Tayside and a win in next month’s Scottish Cup final would ensure a sixth domestic treble in nine campaigns. Rangers, meanwhile, dropped more points after being held to a 2-2 draw against St Mirren in Paisley. Here’s the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs on Sunday morning:

Chris Sutton aims jab at rivals after title win

Celtic icon Chris Sutton has rubbed salt into the wounds of Rangers by aiming a thinly veiled dig at Barry Ferguson’s men after watching his former club ease to yet more top-flight silverware.

Sutton - who on punditry duty for Sky Sports at Tannadice - reckons the champions made it look easy as their city rivals imploded to rubber-stamp their status as the dominant force in Scotland, having surpassed the Ibrox club in that respect.

Taking to social media amid the celebrations, Sutton wrote on X: “Are they still coming?” prompting a light-hearted response from jubilant Celtic fans with one punter responding “Say hi to (Kris) Boydy for me”

A second commented: “They say they are but nobody can see them Chris” while a third joked: “They’ll always have Thursdays!”

Rangers striker ‘very keen’ to stay at Ibrox

Cyriel Dessers has outlined he has no intention of walking away from Rangers this summer – insisting he’s “very keen” to stay at the club next season and win more trophies at Ibrox.

The much-maligned Nigerian striker - under contract until 2027 - is adamant he wants to be part of the club’s next chapter as they prepare for a major summer of change, with new American owners expected to come in and overhaul the playing squad.

Dessers has faced intense criticism this season and hasn’t always been a first-choice starter, but the 30-year-old has still been the subject of transfer exit talk since January having notched his latest Light Blues goal in Saturday’s 2-2 with the Buddies.

Addressing his future, Dessers - who now has 24 goals and provided six assists in 51 appearances across all competitions - said: “I'm very keen. I came here two summers ago with the ambition to fight for trophies, to win trophies. Now I'm sitting here, we had two amazing runs in Europe, but we only won a trophy, and I don't think that's enough.

“I'm really hungry to win more trophies, more silver at this club. So, for me, I'm very keen. But obviously, like I say, there's going to be a lot happening, but I'm looking forward to that as well.”

Dessers' only winners medal as a Rangers player came back in December 2023 in the Scottish League Cup.