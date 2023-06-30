Celtic and Rangers’ are building up towards the start of the 2023/24 campaign, with thw Glasgow rivals discovering their Scottish Premiership fixture lists this morning.

The Hoops will begin the new season without a midfielder who has announced his retirement, while Light Blues boss Michael Beale has added Abdallah Sima to his new-look squad on loan. Here are the latest transfer news headlines affecting both Glasgow giants on Friday, June 30:

Celtic midfielder calls time on 15-year playing career

Aaron Mooy has announced his decision to retire from both international and club football with immediate effect.

The Australian international, who turned out for the likes of Brighton, Melbourne City, Huddersfield Town and St Mirren throughout his playing career spanning 15 years, played a crucial role in the Hoops’ record breaking Treble success last season.

Capped 57 times by the Socceroos, the central midfielder made 42 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish champions under Ange Postecoglou after signing for the club on a two-year deal last summer. But he has decided to call time on his spell at Parkhead 12 months early after taking time to weigh up his future.

Mooy told Celtic’s official website: “While it feels really sad to be leaving the game, I just feel the time is right for me. I have been so fortunate to enjoy such a great career across the last 15 years, creating some fantastic memories. I am delighted to finish my career on such a high with Celtic and I would like to thank all the fans for the great support they gave me during the past year - I was delighted to be part of such a memorable season.

“I hope Celtic continue to dominate the game and I wish Brendan (Rodgers), the new manager great success with the great group of lads at the club. Playing for my country is something I have loved too and of course I will miss the international set up and so many great people who are involved there.

“I have been fortunate to win a number of caps for my country and this has been really important to me - of course I wish Australia nothing but success for the future and I am sure they can get better and better. There are too many people to thank who have played such an important role in my career, so many managers, coaches, staff and fellow players. I have been very privileged to be part of some fantastic football environments, all created by really good people.

“My family is everything to me and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them all for the absolute support I have received from them during my career. I just want to thank them for being there for me in so many ways. Thank you once again to everyone who has supported me right across my career in this great game.”

Ex-Rangers star bids farewell to begin Turkish adventure

Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent has issued an emotional farewell to the club’s fanbase after setting off on his Instanbul adventure.

The Englishman, who left Ibrox at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract, signed a four-year deal with Turkish SuperLig giants Fenerbahce earlier this month but has only now had time to reflect on his five-year spell in Glasgow.

Kent - one of five high-profile summer departures - celebrated his love for the Light Blues as he officially signed off from the club, thanking his former managers Steven Gerrard, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Michael Beale and everyone associated with the Gers.

Penning a heartfelt message to supporters on his Instagram account, the 26-year-old wrote: “Thank you to all the Rangers fans. My time at Ibrox is something I will remember for the rest of my life.

Ryan Kent is set to depart Rangers when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“As a Liverpool academy player I followed Steven and Mick on loan - but that soon became 5 years as I immediately fell in love with the club and fans and have made some memories that I will look back on with great happiness. As a kid it is a dream to play in European competitions, win leagues and cups, but to do that in front of the Ibrox crowds is something else entirely, it’s a privilege.

“And to all my teammates, management team and backroom staff past and present, thank you for everything and I’ll miss you all. Now it is time for me to being an exciting new chapter in my career and continue my footballing journey as a player elsewhere - but I will forever carry Rangers in my heart.