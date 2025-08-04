Rangers have been backed to make a move for the Leicester City legend this summer.

Jamie Vardy has been backed as a game changing Rangers striker who could become a feared Premiership marksman for years to come.

The veteran forward is a free agent after ending his iconic stint with Leicester City, where he won the FA Cup and Premier League. He also scored goals aplenty and made a name for himself as a speedy forward with clinical edge at the highest level, with his next move at the age of 38 unknown. Vardy netted 200 times for the Foxes and while turning 39 this season, Rangers favourite David Robertson reckons he could do a job at Ibrox for as long as three years.

He reckons that his experience shows a barrel load of goals would be awaiting him in Scotland. Until such a signing is made, the left back who helped the club to six of their joint-record nine titles in succession believes it will mean both Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane stay put amid transfer links away from Rangers.

Jamie Vardy to Rangers backing

Robertson told Ibrox News: “I think he would run riot in Scotland, to be honest. I think the whole club, it would change everything,. He’s still got the pace about him. No offence to the other teams in Scotland, he would cause them so many problems because he plays on the shoulder and runs in behind. If Rangers played a little more direct with Vardy, he would make that difference.

“It depends on what he wants in his career. If he wants to prolong his career, he could come and play in Scotland and be very effective for another two or three years up here. I think modern day strikers are very difficult to get. I don’t think they can get rid of those two until they bring players, which I think might be more difficult than Russell Martin imagined. In my day, the Gazzas, Hateley’s and Laudrups all came to Rangers, whereas that’s not quite the same now.”

Jamie Vardy already has Celtic backing

This isn’t the only tip Vardy’s had to make an impact in Scotland. Celtic hero Peter Grant told Go Radio last month that he thought the forward would be a shrewd signing for Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops, with the Irishman having worked with him at Leicester.

He said: “There is absolutely no doubt, I think whoever gets Jamie Vardy, it's not as if he's one of these guys who's lost his pace as he's got older. “He proved that last year again, I thought he was excellent. His attitude, he's got that exuberance that lifts everybody else round about you and sometimes you don't realise how important that is. And I feel that in a dress room.

“Like say Kieran Tierney back in, obviously, Tierney back in the dress room, that's a big boost for the players. But seeing a couple of guys like that coming in, as you say, a Jamie Vardy or somebody like that coming in the door, and people say he's at a certain age but please believe me, he would still score goals in Scotland.”