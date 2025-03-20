When every Rangers player contract expires as ten approach summer crossroads amid 49ers Ibrox takeover
Rangers have endured a domestic season to forget and that is largely down to the squad previous boss Philippe Clement has assembled at Ibrox.
After losing the League Cup final to rivals Celtic in December, the Light Blues were knocked out of the Scottish Cup at the fifth round stage to Championship side Queen’s Park and their from at varying intervals on the road and on home soil has made for grim reading at times.
In the background, there’s plenty of talk surrounding the 49ers takeover deal of the club and a long-term successor for Clement is yet to be identified with Gers legend Barry Ferguson holding down the forte on an interim basis until the end of the season.
And the new boss will face a hectic summer transfer window with a number of players out of contract this summer with as many as TEN stars nearing the end of their current deals including three loan players.
GlasgowWorld takes a look at when every senior player contract expires alongside a selection of loan players and young stars who have been involved in the first-team this term:
When every Rangers player’s contract expires
GOALKEEPERS
Jack Butland - May 2027
Liam Kelly - Jun 2026
Kieran Wright - May 2025
Mason Munn - May 2028
DEFENDERS
James Tavernier - May 2026
John Souttar - May 2026
Leon Balogun - May 2025
Jefte - Jun 2028
Dujon Sterling - May 2027
Clinton Nsiala - Unknown (long-term)
Ben Davies - Jun 2026
Robbie Fraser - May 2026
Johnly Yfeko - May 2026
Ridvan Yilmaz - May 2027
Rafael Fernandes - Jun 2025
Robin Propper - Unknown (long-term)
Neraysho Kasanwirjo - Jun 2025
Leon King - Jun 2026
Adam Devine - Jun 2025
MIDFIELDERS
Nicolas Raskin - May 2027
Connor Barron - Jun 2028
Mohamed Diomande - Jun 2028
Bailey Rice - May 2026
Jose Cifuentes - Jun 2027
Cole McKinnon - May 2025
Nedim Bajrami - Unknown (long-term)
Tom Lawrence - May 2025
Findlay Curtis - May 2027
Paul Nsio - May 2026
ATTACKERS
Vaclav Cerny - Jun 2025
Ianis Hagi - Jun 2025
Ross McCausland - May 2027
Oscar Cortes - Jun 2025
Hamza Igamane - Jun 2029
Rabbi Matondo - May 2026
Cyriel Dessers - May 2027
Danilo - May 2028
