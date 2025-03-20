Rangers are in a difficult Scottish Premiership position and face a summer of radical change both on and off the park

Rangers have endured a domestic season to forget and that is largely down to the squad previous boss Philippe Clement has assembled at Ibrox.

After losing the League Cup final to rivals Celtic in December, the Light Blues were knocked out of the Scottish Cup at the fifth round stage to Championship side Queen’s Park and their from at varying intervals on the road and on home soil has made for grim reading at times.

In the background, there’s plenty of talk surrounding the 49ers takeover deal of the club and a long-term successor for Clement is yet to be identified with Gers legend Barry Ferguson holding down the forte on an interim basis until the end of the season.

And the new boss will face a hectic summer transfer window with a number of players out of contract this summer with as many as TEN stars nearing the end of their current deals including three loan players.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at when every senior player contract expires alongside a selection of loan players and young stars who have been involved in the first-team this term:

When every Rangers player’s contract expires

GOALKEEPERS

Jack Butland - May 2027

Liam Kelly - Jun 2026

Kieran Wright - May 2025

Mason Munn - May 2028

DEFENDERS

James Tavernier - May 2026

John Souttar - May 2026

Leon Balogun - May 2025

Jefte - Jun 2028

Dujon Sterling - May 2027

Clinton Nsiala - Unknown (long-term)

Ben Davies - Jun 2026

Robbie Fraser - May 2026

Johnly Yfeko - May 2026

Ridvan Yilmaz - May 2027

Rafael Fernandes - Jun 2025

Robin Propper - Unknown (long-term)

Neraysho Kasanwirjo - Jun 2025

Leon King - Jun 2026

Adam Devine - Jun 2025

MIDFIELDERS

Nicolas Raskin - May 2027

Connor Barron - Jun 2028

Mohamed Diomande - Jun 2028

Bailey Rice - May 2026

Jose Cifuentes - Jun 2027

Cole McKinnon - May 2025

Nedim Bajrami - Unknown (long-term)

Tom Lawrence - May 2025

Findlay Curtis - May 2027

Paul Nsio - May 2026

ATTACKERS

Vaclav Cerny - Jun 2025

Ianis Hagi - Jun 2025

Ross McCausland - May 2027

Oscar Cortes - Jun 2025

Hamza Igamane - Jun 2029

Rabbi Matondo - May 2026

Cyriel Dessers - May 2027

Danilo - May 2028