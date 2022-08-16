The versatile attacker has already proved to be a shrewd acquisition after impressive

Rangers icon Brian Laudrup has backed rising star Malik Tillman to have a big say in the club’s Champions League play-off tie against PSV Eindhoven.

The USA international has hit the ground running since joining the Ibrox club on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, fitting in seamlessly to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has demonstrated flashes of quality, with some supporters already calling for the Gers board to make Tillman’s stay in Glasgow permanent.

Malik Tillman celebrates making it 1-0 with another header against St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The youngster has received extensive praise for his performances in recent weeks and Laudrup reckons he could play a starring role against the Eredivisie outfit in the first-leg of their qualfying tie at Ibrox.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Laudrup said: “I watched Tillman after the Union game and he looked in awe of Ibrox. He was realising just how big a club Rangers is.

“Now his confidence is up, he knows he is capable of scoring big goals. After that header against Union, he scored another against St Johnstone.

“Tillman is a strong boy who is good on the ball. He’s got excellent technique and he’s very, very good in the air, I have to say.

“He’s got a bit of everything, really. He can take players on and create but in a different way to Kent. It’s very encouraging to see him doing so well in the early days of his Rangers career.

“As I’ve mentioned before, it can take players time to settle when they arrive at a new club in a new country.

“On top of that, it can be very tough when you arrive and you are playing straight away in some of the most important games of the whole season.

“So for the manager to see one of his new signings becoming a very important player for the team so early is vital and it will be pleasing for Van Bronckhorst.

“There are maybe parallels with Tillman, who arrived on a season-long loan from Bayern and Jota, who spent last season on loan at Celtic from Benfica before making the move permanent.

“Talented young players at big European clubs will now see that you can go to Scotland and, if you do the business, move on to a bigger league.

“Look at Joe Aribo, who did well for Rangers for three years and is now scoring for Southampton in the English Premier League.

“I think Rangers getting to the Europa League final last season also helps them to go out and get these kind of big talents who are young, who maybe have a point to prove and who maybe need a little guidance.