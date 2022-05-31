All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs look to strengthen on the back of strong seasons.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers will already have their eyes on next season after impressive campaigns.

The Hoops won back the Scottish Premier League title, while Rangers went on to lift the Scottish Cup, while also reaching the Europa League final.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both sides will be pleased with their progress this season, but ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, further steps forward will be required.

New signings will be key to that progress, and with that in mind, we have rounded up the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours.

Ramsey opportunity

Rangers could get the opportunity to land Aaron Ramsey on a permanent deal this summer.

Ramsey spend the back-end of this season on loan with the Gers, but according to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus could be ready to rip up the midfielder’s contract.

If that does happn, the Welshman will be available for free this summer, and that could prove tempting.

Swap deal

Rangers duo Kai Kennedy and James Maxwell are reportedly being eyed by Partick Thistle.

The promising youngsters could get the opportunity to pick up first-team expereince at Partick, and that’s not all.

According to The Glasgow Times, the two could go the other way on loan as part of a deal for Rangers to sign striker Cameron Cooper.

Celtic set for pay day

Celtic could receive a nice sum of money this summer without having to lift a finger.

That’s because Kris Ajer is said to be attracting interest from Premier League club Everton.

Ajer left the Bhoys for Brentford last summer on a deal worth £13.5million, and as part of that deal, a sell-on clause was included, as per The Celtic Way.