All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs round off their preparations for the new season.

Celtic and Rangers are now close to returning for the new season.

We are now around a week and a half away from the start of the new Scottish Premier League season, and both Glasgow clubs know they need to hit the ground running with another close title race expected.

In a bid to get off to a good start, both sides have strengthened significantly this summer, and Rangers’ newest duo Tom Lawrence and Rabi Matondo wasted no time getting onto the scoresheet.

But we could see even more arrivals and departures at both clubs, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours.

Yilmaz interest

Rangers are said to be weighing up a move for Ridvan Yilmaz.

According to the Daily Mail, via Glasgow Times, Giovanni van Bronckhorst is a fan of the 21-year-old Turkey international.

The Gers have already added the likes of Ben Davies and Jon Souttar to their back line, and it seems they may not be done there.

Bassey deal done

Rangers have also lost a defender this summer, with the sale of Calvin Bassey now confirmed.

Bassey has left for Ajax on a club-record deal worth £22.5million, and the deal has now been completed.

The defender was linked with a move to the Premier League, but he has wound up joining Ajax, signing a five-year deal.

O’Riley interest

Leicester City are being tipped to make a move for Celtic star Matt O’Riley.

O’Riley has impressed since his move from MK Dons earlier this year, but perhaps too much.

The Telegraph are reporting that Leicester and former Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers want the midfielder as they look to shop on a budget this summer.