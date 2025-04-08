Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Tuesday afternoon

Rangers have began preparations ahead of their Europa League quarter-final first leg against La Liga side Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox on Thursday night following their latest domestic woe, while Celtic are expected to ring the changes when they return to action this weekend.

Both Glasgow giants suffered Premiership defeats to Hibs and St Johnstone at the weekend. Here’s the latest news headline relating to both clubs this lunchtime:

Ex-Celtic star teases contract news

Former Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk has confirmed there has been progress made over a new contract at Liverpool, with talks still ongoing over extending his stay at Anfield.

The Reds captain is one of three major assets out of contract this summer, along with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and is yet to agreement fresh terms despite several months of negotiations.

The Dutch international centre-back is free to agree a pre-contract deal with a foreign club, but has remained coy on whether he’ll still be playing his football with the Premier League champions-elect next season.

Liverpool sit 11 points clear at the top of the table, but uncertainty surrounding the futures of the highly influential trio remains a cause for concern, with Van Dijk hinting previously that he would be willing to commit his long-term future to the club.

Now,in a fresh update, the 33-year-old confirmed that discussions remain ongoing. Asked by Sky Sports if there was progress following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat at Fulham on Sunday, Van Dijk said: “There is progress, yeah.”

When pressed on whether that meant he would sign an extension, he replied: “I don’t know, we’ll see. Listen, these are internal discussions and we’ll see. I love the club, I love the fans and they were there for us again (at Fulham). We wanted to reward them but I ask them to be there again on Sunday and make the stadium an amazing venue like always for us.”

Rangers squad sent warning as alarm bells sound

Alan Hutton insists nobody in the current Rangers squad are safe from a potential summer clear out - admitting that alarm bells should be ringing in the Ibrox dressing room with a new permanent manager and a US-led 49ers takeover of the club close to completion.

Interim Light Blues boss Barry Ferguson let rip at his players after crashing to a fifth straight home defeat on Saturday as they went down 2-0 to Hibs, stating they looked nothing like the winning teams he was once part of. It has led to yet more speculation that another squad overhaul is in the pipeline.

Speaking to the Daily Record, ex-Gers defender Hutton said: “I think everybody’s pretty much in the same boat. Whoever comes in, whether it be someone new or whether it’s Barry, the hierarchy will be saying, do we need a rebuild? Everybody’s playing for their future. It doesn’t matter who you are. Things aren’t going to turn around in the space of one transfer window. You’re going to need two or three.

“But the big thing for me going forward is recruitment. Of course, the manager, whoever it will be, is important but then the recruitment side of it has to be right too. If you want to bridge that gap to Celtic at this moment in time, it’s going to take a lot of hard work, a lot of ins and outs.

“It’ll be interesting to see what direction they go in, but we’re going to have to wait for the takeover to happen first. That’s the key element to all of this and then where they go from there. But i think the squad does need a lot of work.”