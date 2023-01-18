The Hoops want to tie down the Israeli winger on renewed terms in the coming weeks.

Celtic are set to initiate contract negotiations with Israeli winger Liel Abada in their attempt to fend off interest from English Premier League side Southampton.

Abada, who is under contract until 2026, has enjoyed a successful 18 months at Parkhead since arriving from Maccabi Petah Tikva for £3million and the club are now looking to offer the 21-year-old fresh terms.

Saints scouting department are understood to be keeping a close eye on his progress and have compiled an extensive dossier, with the South Coast club having previously lured the likes of Stuart Armstrong, Victor Wanyama, Virgil van Dijk and Fraser Forster to St Mary’s in recent years.

Celtic winger Liel Abada is one of UEFA's top talents to watch in 2023.

It is believed Southampton boss Nathan Jones sent representatives to Hampden Park to watch Abada make a substitute appearance in the 2-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

However, the Hoops are eager to fight off any potential interest by rewarding the player with an improved deal and talks are expected to take place in the coming weeks - despite previous reports suggesting discussions were already under way.

Ange Postecoglou is prioritising another attacking addition before the end of the January window, but any further transfer business depends on the high-profile departures of Giorgos Giakoumakis and Josip Juranovic.

Abada has become a key component under the Australian boss, contributing nine goals and four assists so far this season on the back off an impressive debut campaign which saw him crowned PFA Scotland ‘Young Player of the Year’.

GlasgowWorld understands Abada is not the only Celtic player that Southampton are tracking closely, with an offer for Daizen Maeda being weighed up after starring for Japan at the World Cup.

Daizen Maeda opens the scoring for Celtic at Hampden. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Sky Sports pundit James McFadden reckons Celtic would have to consider an offer if they were to receive any bids for the versatile attacker. Speaking earlier this month, he said: “It depends what the offer is. I would never be surprised about any player leaving a club when there are millions involved.

“Maeda’s World Cup was really good and his form has been excellent since he’s come back. But Celtic are more than covered in every position on the park. I think he’s shown an unbelieveable attitude but I would be surprised if any player left the club.”

Meanwhile, MLS side Atlanta United have been told to stump up a similar financial package to Japanese club Urwara Red Diamonds if they are to tempt Giorgos Giakoumakis into completing a move to America over Asia.

The J-League outfit are in pole position to sign the 28-year-old Greek international for a fee in the region of £4million having also offered the striker an incentive-based contract. Giakoumakis has found regular game time hard to come by this season, but he stepped off the bench to send his team mates through to the League Cup final on February 26 by scoring the decisive second goal at the weekend.

