Ridvan Yilmaz of Rangers on the ball whilst under pressure from Daizen Maeda of Celtic

The latest injury news from both camps ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park

Celtic and Rangers clash in an Old Firm Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday for the first time in 22 years in what is sure to be another epic showdown between the two Glasgow clubs.

Both teams are aiming to finish the 2023/24 season with a second piece of domestic silverware, with the Hoops retaining their Premiership crown and the Gers lifting the League Cup in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ibrox side edged an all-time classic encounter at the national stadium back in 2002, when Alex McLeish’s men came from behind to win 3-2 courtesy of a dramatic 90th-minute winner from Peter Lovenkrands.

Loading....

Another enthralling, action-packed contest is in store this weekend with plenty of goalmouth action expected at both ends considering both sets of defences have been far from consistent in recent months.

Brendan Rodgers and Philippe Clement both have contend to contend with, particularly the latter who is facing a defensive crisis ahead of this game. The Belgian opted against revealing his pre-match team news during a press conference on Thursday.

In the build up to the clash in Mount Florida, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest injury news from both camps:

RIDVAN YILMAZ (Rangers) - DOUBT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turkish left-back has picked up yet another fresh injury and was in tears earlier this week after suffering the setback, according to his manager. A major doubt as things stands.

STEPHEN WELSH (Celtic) - DOUBT

Centre-back sparked fears when he was forced off with a shoulder injury against St Mirren last weekend. But scan results have revealed the problem isn’t as serious as first feared.

RABBI MATONDO (Rangers) - OUT

Hasn’t featured since the semi-final win over Hearts after picking up a heavy knock in the latter stages of the game. Not expected to return in time.

JOHN SOUTTAR (Rangers) - OUT

Called up to the provisional Scotland squad this week. Hasn’t kicked a ball since the previous Old Firm clash at Parkhead earlier this month.

CONNOR GOLDSON (Rangers) - OUT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A medial ligament tear in his knee rules the Englishman out of action until pre-season at the earliest.

TOM LAWRENCE (Rangers) - OUT

In the same boat as Souttar. Hasn’t featured since that defeat to Celtic in the east end and not likely to be included in the matchday squad.

OSCAR CORTES (Rangers) - OUT

Colombian winger is a long-term absentee with a severe muscle injury.

LEON BALOGUN (Rangers) - DOUBT

Nigerian centre half is out of contract and will be determined to win his fitness battle from a back issue if it is to prove his last appearance for the club.

DANILO (Rangers) - OUT