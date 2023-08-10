Carl Starfelt has left Celtic and signed for Spanish side RC Celta (Pic: Getty)

Celtic have officially confirmed the much publicised departure of defender Carl Starfelt, who has left to join Celta Vigo after two seasons in Glasgow.

The 28-year old, who was signed from Russian club Rubin Kazan in the summer of 2021, leaves having made over 50 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops over the past two seasons. In his time with the club he also lifted back-to-back Scottish Premiership and Viaplay Cup titles as well as the Scottish Cup and was named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year for last season.

An official statement from Celtic FC said: “After two full seasons with Celtic, Carl Starfelt has left the club to join La Liga side RC Celta. The Swedish central defender joined the Hoops in July 2021 from Rubin Kazan and played 87 times for the Hoops, scoring three times.

“He leaves having won five domestic honours during his time at Paradise, including last season’s historic Treble. Everyone at Celtic wishes Carl Starfelt every success in his future career.”

Meanwhile, Celtic are said to be ‘further down the line’ with discussions to bring in Starfelt’s replacement. Sky Sports News reporter Anthony Joseph says the club have enquired about Gustav Lagerbielke, Starfelt’s international teammate with Sweden who currently plays for IF Elfsborg.

He wrote: “Celtic have made enquiries for two centre-backs as they look to replace Carl Starfelt. It’s understood enquiries have been made for Elfsborg’s Gustaf Lagerbielke and Volendam’s Xavier Mbuyamba. Reports in Sweden suggest Celtic are further down the line with Lagerbielke.”