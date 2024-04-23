Generally, the last 20 years have been successful for Celtic. World-renowned players such as Odsonne Édouard, Kyogo Furuhashi and Virgil Van Dijk have all plied their trade at Celtic Park - but we will not be looking the many accomplishments of those three superstars today.
Instead, we’ll be looking at 20 players who have not set the world on fire since their arrival in Glasgow. Some of these names may strike fear into the hearts of Celts fans - but they certainly won’t intimidate any Scottish Premiership defences. Who is your pick for the biggest Celtic flop over the two previous decades?
1. 20 signings you’ve forgotten played for Celtic over the last two decades
2. Mubarak Wakaso - Midfielder
The pacy on-loan Rubin Kazan winger hit the ground running with a debut goal away to Red Bull Salzburg in the Europa League group stages in 2014 and had Celtic fans waxing lyrical, but it proved to be his only highlight. Could never reach the heights expected of him and quickly fell down the pecking order. His spell came to a quiet end.
3. Oliver Kapo - Midfielder
Joined Celtic on a free transfer in November 2010 and had been effectively thrown a career lifeline by Neil Lennon after his big-money move to Wigan ended disastrously. The former Juventus star was given number 77 jersey, but no sooner had he arrived in Glasgow’s east end on an initial three-month loan deal, he was shown the door after a bitter contract dispute. Made just two starts.
4. Pawel Brozek - Striker
Initially wanted by Rangers, The Polish forward ended up on the other side of Glasgow in January 2012. Was a prolific goal scorer in his homeland with Wisla Krakow but struggled to find his shooting boots in Scotland though during an unconvincing loan stint from Turkish outfit Trabzonspor. Started just once, coming off the bench on two further occasions as he failed to nail down a regular starting place.
