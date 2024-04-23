Generally, the last 20 years have been successful for Celtic . World-renowned players such as Odsonne Édouard, Kyogo Furuhashi and Virgil Van Dijk have all plied their trade at Celtic Park - but we will not be looking the many accomplishments of those three superstars today.

Instead, we’ll be looking at 20 players who have not set the world on fire since their arrival in Glasgow. Some of these names may strike fear into the hearts of Celts fans - but they certainly won’t intimidate any Scottish Premiership defences. Who is your pick for the biggest Celtic flop over the two previous decades?