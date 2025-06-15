Simon Jordan and Danny Murphy have been debating the former Hoops and Tottenham boss’ next move on the radio

Ange Postecoglou has showcased over his time in charge of Celtic and Tottenham that he’s a proven winner - and with Europa League glory now boosting his CV even further - it’s expected the Australian won’t be out of work for too long.

The question still remains though, where exactly will that next destination be? And will he get the chance to manage again in the Premier League?

TalktSPORT pundits Simon Jordan and Danny Murphy have had their own debate in relation to Postecoglou’s next move, and they both unanimously agreed about what definitely won’t happen.

The pair stated that they can’t see the 59-year-old landing another job in the UK, despite securing fifth spot in his debut campaign at Spurs in 2023/24 following the high-profile departure of top scorer Harry Kane.

“He will get a job,” insisted Murphy. “No (not in the Premier League). I think somewhere in Europe will take him. He has attributes someone would like. That all or nothing football. He has won something at every club he has been at. He will get a job, no problem there, but I don’t think it will be here.”

Jordan responded: “No, (I don’t think Postecoglou will get a job in England). Not unless an opportunity comes out of the ether, where someone thinks that an Ange Postecoglou outlook is something they really quite like.”

Is Ange Postecoglou in line for a speedy management return?

Postecoglou hasn’t been short of offers since leaving North London after helpings Spurts clinch their first trophy in 17 years with reports claiming he was in the frame to take charge of the Italian national team after they sacked ex-Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti, who won just half of his games in charge.

Saudi Pro League outfit and Asian Champions League winners Al Ahli were also mentioned, as posted by Sky Sports should they decide on changing their manager next season.

Saudi Pro League tops next destination for Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou next permanent managerial jobs odds:

Any Saudi Pro League club 5/4

Brentford 9/2

West Ham 17/2

Australia National Team 9/1

Celtic 10/1

Leeds United, Everton, Burnley 12/1

Any MLS Club 16/1

Manchester United, Scotland National Team 20/1

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “With the dust having settled on his Tottenham exit, a move to the Saudi Pro League have emerged as the most-likely destination for Ange Postecoglou’s next managerial job amid reports the 59-year-old is seriously considering a move to Al-Ahli.

“Former favourites Brentford follow at 9/2, with a move to West Ham 17/2. Meanwhile, the Australia National Team is priced at 9/1 and a return to Celtic 10/1. As Postecoglou weighs up his next move, amongst the outsiders are Leeds, Everton and Burnley, 12/1 with the popular boss 20/1 to replace Ruben Amorim at Man United.”