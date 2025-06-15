Celtic links in the West Ham United star first appeared in the summer transfer window last year.

Claims that Celtic have reignited interested in a West Ham United midfielder have remerged.

The Hoops are looking to bolster their ranks ahead of the new season, off the back of Champions League progress plus a Premiership and League Cup double. They have already signed Kieran Tierney from Arsenal and he is unlikely to be the only recruit this summer.

Back in the summer window last year, Andy Irving was linked with a loan move to Celtic, but nothing happened as the club instead opted for Luke McCowan and Arne Engels. Irving made his Scotland debut earlier this month and it capped off a high point in an interesting career to date that started at Hearts and is currently playing out at West Ham after stops in Germany and Austria.

The Claret and Hugh suggest “the 25-year-old has attracted interest from Celtic, who believe they could land the sparsely used Hammer for a bargain fee.” They add from a source: “Almost everyone is for sale—and Irving is no exception.”

Irving is said to be open to a summer move in search of more regular game time. A move away from London to a team like Celtic would also allow West Ham to promote Freddie Potts into a more prominent role ahead of the new season under Graham Potter. Callum McGregor, Engels, Reo Hatate, McCowan and Paulo Bernardo have been the regular midfield options for Rodgers in the last 12 months.

Speaking of his West Ham hopes and Scotland debut earlier this month, Irving told PA: “I loved it. Just over the moon, to be honest, to make my Scotland debut and get my first cap. I’m just absolutely delighted. My career has maybe been a bit different to others and it’s been hard at times, when I think back to my time in Germany. Realistically, it’s only made me stronger and made me hungrier to succeed. I’ve worked very, very hard and put a lot into my football career. Going to Germany, going to Austria after Germany hadn’t worked out, all that hard work, all those sacrifices have paid off.

“Those experiences were very difficult experiences, especially in Germany. It never went anywhere near how I planned or wanted it to go. It was a hard time. It made me really a lot more resilient, mentally stronger. I feel like those are the things that have pushed me on to this point now.

“I want to just keep playing football, first and foremost. I need to get back to doing that at a domestic point as well. Playing a lot more and playing more games. Obviously, the aim is to play for the Scottish national team as many times as I possibly can. Even getting the call-up here in May, that really gave me a bounce and that extra bit of motivation to keep going and to make it worthwhile. I’m just absolutely buzzing that I’ve finally got my first cap.”