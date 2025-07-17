Here are some of the striking options Brendan Rodgers and Celtic could turn to in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic look set to sign a striker but that might not stops the likes of former Everton and Newcastle United men potentially making transfers this summer.

Shin Yamada looks set to be the latest Parkhead recruit after bidding Kawasaki Frontale farewell. While an addition from the J League is imminent, with Adam Idah plus Johnny Kenny as natural forward options, boss Brendan Rodgers wants more. He missed out on a direct Kyogo replacement in January and fans would no doubt love to see a marquee number nine arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers said after a pre season win vs Sporting Lisbon: “He’s got intensity and workrate. It’s something the scouts have seen. In terms of the club, we will bring in players to develop and players for now. Even though he’s a bit older, he’s probably one of those that can give us that intensity and pressure. I need to look and see him when he comes in and hopefully he can do well. The idea was to bring him in and assess him. He’s a strong boy – but we’d want to add to our front line also.”

So with more to arrive, who else could join Celtic in the forward areas this summer? We take a look.

Evan Ferguson (Current club: Brighton)

There have been speculative links to the Brighton and Hove Albion forward, who is in need of a pick me up after a disappointing loan at West Ham. The Irishman’s potential sparked blockbuster rumours of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs earlier in his career and now a full scale reboot is needed. Celtic could give him Champions League exposure and if Rodgers could get him firing, he’d be a feared foe domestically.

Callum Wilson (Last club: Newcastle United)

Not had an easy time with injuries but the forward won plenty of plaudits for his work when fit at Newcastle United. Now a free agent after opting against an extended stay at the Toon. Newcastle United’s statement on his exit read: “Callum Wilson has confirmed he will depart Newcastle United after five seasons at the club. From scoring on his debut against West Ham in 2020 to wearing the iconic number 9 shirt, Callum has played a huge part in our success in recent years and we thank him for all his contributions. Good luck for the future, CW9!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Yamada has scored twice in the J League this term, the man who wears number nine for Vissel Kobe has eight goals with three assists in the top flight. Played in a deeper role this season but played most of his games overall through the middle and can also play on the left. A place Celtic have shopped plenty in recent times and proven to get value for money.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Last club: Everton)

Another who’s been hit with injuries but when on form he was a reliable goalscorer for Everton, and has been discussed by pundits in relation to Celtic this summer. 71 goals in 273 games but last season proved more challenging with just three strikes. Tempting a striker of his pedigree over the border after a strong season would be challenging, similar to Ferguson, so perhaps Celtic could strike at an opportune time to try to revitalise his career after Everton.

Luka Jovic (Last club: AC Milan)

One of Europe’s most in demand strikers after top form at Eintracht Frankfurt, it’s all gone south for the Serbian international since a huge Real Madrid move. He’s still attracted big clubs in Italy like Fiorentina and AC Milan, but scored 13 at each in 50 and 47 games each. It’d be bold and picking up a striker who’s struggled in recent years, but the pedigree alone would suggest this type of signing would be a coup. Coming into his prime, turning 28 later this year, still finding the net albeit not consistently would indicate all confidence is not totally lost.