It’s the Celtic transfer rumour that this January window will be remembered for - and now Jose Mourinho is even getting a mention.

Kieran Tierney has been touted as a target for boss Brendan Rodgers throughout this winter, having left the club in 2019 for Arsenal. His future at the Gunners does not come with minutes and his contract is not set to be extended beyond the end of this season.

That prompted speculation over his future but even Fabrizio Romano has taken a slice of this transfer pie. With Alex Valle’s loan from Barcelona reportedly set to be cut and Como in position to sign him for their Serie A endeavours, Romano has said it’s ‘deal on’ when it comes to Tierney and Celtic.

He’ll reportedly make a permanent return in the summer but could join on loan this January. But according to Sporx in Turkey, former Man Utd, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho had him on the table as a Fenerbahce option.

It’s stated: “Kieran Tierney was suggested through the agents. Sergio Reguilon is ready to arrive, but Fenerbahce is after someone better. It was noted that the last name suggested to the management by the managers was Kieran Tierney. Having grown up in the Celtic infrastructure and shown as one of the biggest potentials in Scottish football, Tierney played his first match in the European Cups against Fenerbahce in 2015, the match ending 2-2.

“The 27-year-old left-back, who was not considered in the squad by Arsenal, to whom he was transferred in 2019, and whose contract will expire at the end of the season, is a name that Mourinho, who has worked in England for years, knows well. It has been learned that the condition of the Scottish star, who can also play as a centre-back, is being examined and his injury history is a question mark.”

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson is in no doubt the Tierney deal to Celtic will be completed. He said to Football Insider: “It’s definitely getting done, it just depends on the player’s determination to get it through. The player can kick and scream all he wants and eventually we know that players get their way.

“This is a deal that fits Celtic, it fits Kieran Tierney it just works for everybody that deal, it just sits right, doesn’t it? As soon as the situation arose at Arsenal, Celtic said that they’re interested, it’s just a deal that fits both. Whether it’s January or at [the] end of the season this deal gets done.

“It’s just down to the player and how hard he pushes, to how hard he wants to get back to Celtic, to whether the deal gets done in January. I think this deal gets done in January.”