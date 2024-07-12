Sivert Heltne Nilsen is expected to have a huge impact at Aberdeen after his arrival. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Aberdeen’s new signing has been compared to a former Rangers hero

Aberdeen fans have been told to expect plenty of heart, passion and something a bit crazy from their new signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen.

The 32-year-old becomes the club’s fourth signing of the summer under new boss Jimmy Thelin after a deal of around £300,000 was struck with Norwegian side Brann. Heltne Nilsen is a familiar face to the new Dons boss with the pair working together for two years at Elfsborg in Sweden between 2019 and 2021.

The experienced midfielder is hoping to be a key part of the team for years to come and has penned a three-year-contract at Pittodrie. Helte Nilsen is described as an all-action midfielder who can add a feeling of energy and intensity to the Aberdeen midfield next term, according to former Dons academy graduate Gilli Rolantsson.

The Faroe Islands international, who spent four years on the books of Aberdeen without making an appearance, crossed paths with Helte Nilsen at Brann between 2016 and 2018 and feels he has all the credentials to seamlessly slot into the first team squad.

Rolantsson went on to compare Helte Nilsen’s playing style to former star Ryan Jack, who featured 250 times for Aberdeen before departing to join Rangers.

He told the Daily Record: “Sivert is a top leader than would fit in any team. You just can’t find people like him everywhere. Aberdeen is a big club in Scotland, and he reminds me a bit of former teammate Ryan Jack.

"He is tough, works hard every day and is a bit crazy on the pitch as well! So overall it is a good deal for Aberdeen. Sivert has got a big heart, and the fans will love him because he plays with so much passion on the field.”

Celtic youngster frozen out after refusing new deal

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Daniel Kelly will no longer be a part of the club’s pre-season plans after his refusal to sign a new and improved contract with the club.

The 18-year-old scored one goal in four league appearances last season and was expected to be a fringe player this term after showcasing his potential but he was nowhere to be seen for friendlies against Ayr United and Queens Park and as it stands faces an increasingly uncertain future at Parkhead.

Kelly’s current deal runs until 31 December and the Hoops had hoped to tie him down to a long-term extension, having already lost Rocco Vata to Watford.

Rodgers commented: “There's no impasse. Daniel, like Rocco Vata before him, has been offered a deal.

“With the greatest respect, I have worked with young players and I know the levels of young players and where they're at from a technical perspective and a financial perspective.

“Rocco was offered a contract and he was going to be one of the three strikers at Celtic but he decided that wasn't going to be for him so he left.That is absolutely fine and we wish him all the very best. Similarly Daniel, as a young player, has been offered a really good contract by the club.

“It’s a contract that would see him come into the first team squad and play and perform and develop because he has a lot of development to do.

“I spoke with the agents and the player some months back to say, ‘listen, if we can't tidy this up by the summer, then it's very hard to be with the team in pre-season’. It's as simple as that. I like Daniel but he has a lot of work to do and I feel that for him and his family, this is a great place for him to be able to do that.

“You've got a manager who sees a talent there, who sees the physicality that he has and the areas he needs to brush up on. What a great club and place this is for him to be able to do that. If that's not enough then that's ok. It's absolutely fine.

“You'll go somewhere else and maybe play. But you never know. We’ve got until December but it's just disappointing at this stage that it hasn't happened because he would have had a great opportunity this pre-season. I just know the value both in terms of the players' qualities and the contract offer. The offers that the club gave were very good for young players in terms of where they're at.”