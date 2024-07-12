Matt O'Riley is a top target for a number of European clubs. | Getty Images

Celtic face a battle to keep Matt O’Riley at Parkhead as a range of clubs show interest

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Italian side Atalanta BC have joined the long list of clubs to express an interest in signing Celtic superstar Matt O’Riley.

Football Scotland reports that the Bergamo based side had a bid of around £15m rebuffed for the playmaker as they aim to assemble a team capable of qualifying for the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atalanta join the likes of Atletico Madrid, AS Roma and Southampton in expressing an interest in O’Riley while his former club Fulham are also believed to be watching the situation closely. O’Riley was the catalyst for Celtic’s Premiership and Scottish Cup double triumph last season with 19 goals and 18 assists. This form has prompted the interest of Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini.

The Italian outfit enjoyed a season to remember last term as they finished fourth in the Serie A table; marking their joint highest league finish since the end of the Second World War. The Black and Blues made history by lifting the Europa League for the first time last term. Gasperini’s side notably beat the likes of Sporting Lisbon, Liverpool and Marseille on their road to European glory before notably becoming the only team all season to beat Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen at the final in Dublin.

Atalanta narrowly missed out on Coppa Italia glory as they reached the final and are now targeting further success this season as they prepare to compete in the Champions League for just the fourth time in their history. It is believed La Dea are already plotting a fresh approach after their initial terms were turfed out. This is the second time that Rodgers has faced a battle to keep his star midfielder at the club after rejecting numerous approaches from Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window.

Atalanta, are bracing themselves to lose superstar Teun Koopmeiners who is wanted by new Juventus boss Thiago Motta, which makes O’Riley a priority signing in this window. Football Scotland claims Celtic will not consider any offer that is less than £20m for the Danish international while other sources have suggested that clubs would have to eclipse the £25m received for Jota last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic identify potential O’Riley replacement

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has already put contingency plans in place for if his side lose Matt O’Riley in the summer window, according to HITC Sport.

The outlet explains that the Hoops could return to a familiar target in Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree, who was heavily linked with a move to Celtic in January 2022. McGree was, in fact, Ange Postecoglou’s priority choice in that window due to his ability to create chances and dictate the game in the middle of the park. Postecoglou was familiar with the youngsters game due to his time in Australia and pushed to sign the player as he had a £3m bid accepted by MLS side Charlotte FC.

However, just as the player looked poised to move to Parkhead in a transfer U-turn he opted to instead join Championship side Middlesbrough, with Celtic instead turning to O’Riley for half the fee that same transfer window.

“With all due respect to Celtic and Ange, my ambition is to play in the Premier League,” the Australia international told Optus Sports when explaining his decision to turn down the advances of compatriot Postecoglou. The position Middlesbrough are in, I feel like it was the best opportunity of getting where I want to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That dream is yet to become a reality at the Riverside stadium and the Australian was part of the team which were defeated in the EFL Championship play-offs in 2023. The following season they struggled to build on that form and fell down to eighth in the league table.

McGree has just one year remaining on his existing deal at the Riverside and could emerge as a cut-price replacement for O’Riley. So far, he has only managed 14 goals in 82 appearances, but Carrick is understood to be keen to keep in North Yorkshire for a while longer.