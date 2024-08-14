Getty Images

The latest transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers ahead of this weekend’s action.

The Scottish Premiership will take a brief break this weekend as Celtic and Rangers spring into action in the Scottish League Cup. The Hoops are up against Hibs while the Gers are hosting St Johnstone at Ibrox.

There is still time for transfer business to unfold as well, so let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines doing the rounds on the Glasgow rumour mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free agent midfielder a ‘main target’ for Celtic

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic continue to search for another new outfield player this summer and have been linked with Renato Tapia, who is available to sign as a free agent. The midfielder’s contract with Celta Viga recently expired as he ‘did not feel fully valued’ and now his name is being mentioned across a number of leagues.

News from Transfermarkt, relayed via Bolavip, reports that Tapia is the ‘main target’ for clubs including Union Berlin, Fluminense and Celtic. All clubs reportedly have a ‘positive presence’ in this pursuit but there is yet to be any concrete offer on the table from any interested party.

Tapia, a Peru international, did not play during the 2024 Copa América so he could ‘avoid getting injured’ ahead of move elsewhere this summer.

Outcast Rangers man clause revealed

It was reported earlier this week that Ianis Hagi is ‘keen on staying’ at Rangers despite being demoted to the club’s B team. The 25-year-old is no longer viewed as a part of Philippe Clement’s plans moving forward. However, a new revelation has shed some light on a contract clause that could also be playing a part in Hagi’s omission from the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports has reported that the Romanian has a clause in place that would see a wage increase triggered if Hagi starts more matches for Rangers (relayed via Rangers Review). Hagi has not featured for the senior side in almost a year but he contributed a hat-trick for the B team at the weekend against Derby County.

Other reports claim that while the Romanian does not have any concrete offers in for him at the moment, the club are scouting out his next team.