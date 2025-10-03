talkSPORT host convinced there are issues behind the scenes at Parkhead as he questions point of board's upcoming meeting with fan groups

Celtic-daft Alan Brazil has confessed he didn't recognised his beloved Hoops in Thursday’s 2-0 Europa League defeat to Braga - admitting it almost sent him to his bed early.

The Hoops fell flat after a promising start against the Portuguese outfit in front of a less than full capacity crowd due to the tea time kick-off and ongoing tension among supporters who continue to express their anger towards the club’s hierarchy.

talkSPORT host Brazil admits Brendan Rodgers' side looked “dead” as they failed to fire in front of goal yet again, insisting that something isn’t right in the background ahead of Monday’s scheduled meeting between board members and fed-up fan groups.

Former Ipswich Town star Brazil is sceptical it will do much to fix anything.

“I watched Celtic and do you know what? I nearly went to bed. It was dead,” he sighed on talkSPORT’s breakfast show. “The crowd was dead. There's a big meeting on Monday with the fans and the board to try and sort things out.

“I don't know what they're going to sort out. The board made the decision not to strengthen before the Champions League and didn't. They'll have to hold their hands up.

“That wasn't the Celtic side I know on a European night. Something's not right. Brendan looked a lonely figure on the touchline. His players are not playing for him at the moment.

“I'm not saying it's Brendan's fault, there's just something not right at Celtic Park. What you don't see much is all those empty seats at the start of the game.”

Alan Brazil issues verdict on disallowed Iheanacho goal

Brazil was shocked by the officials decision, but conceded it was no excuse for the Scottish champions being “pants” on the night.

He added: “Don't forget, Celtic were down 1-0 and then they score, and it's a goal. VAR takes ages looking at it and I thought it's got to be given. I just shook my head.

“How does someone watching that 12 times in the van or whatever on VAR get it wrong? I'm not making excuses because Celtic were pants. They were six out of ten, if that. They didn't deserve to win.

“But how can you get a decision like that wrong? It's shocking. It's that bad a decision, it's not the handball he's given, it's something else. I'm looking everywhere and I can't see anything. I never slept last night, my phone never stopped.”