Todd Cantwell has opened up about his Rangers exit

Celtic hope to secure the long-term services of a reliable defender as an ex-Rangers star opens up about his Ibrox exit for the first time

Scottish champions Celtic are set to open talks with right-back Alistair Johnston over a new long-term deal, which could see him become one of the club’s highest earners, according to the Daily Record.

Johnston still has three years remaining on his contract in Glasgow but is seen as a huge part of Brendan Rodgers’ future plans as he aims to tie as many of his key stars as possible down to long-term deals.

The 26-year-old defender moved to Celtic 18 months ago after joining from Canadian side CF Montreal. He notably became one of the final signings of the Ange Postecoglou era and seamlessly slotted into the team during Postecoglou’s final few months as a dominant Hoops side lifted the treble.

Following the return of Brendan Rodgers in the summer of 2023, he remained a key part of the first team set-up and was a near everpresent with 42 appearances across all competitions.

The 49-time Canadian international has started this season with a goal and an assist in his four opening league matches but is a doubt heading into the next game with Hearts after sustaining a hamstring injury on international duty.

Early footage had suggested that the injury was serious, although national team boss Jesse Marsch claims he doesn’t think it will be too major.

Todd Cantwell makes ‘maturity claim’ after Rangers exit

Former Rangers playmaker Todd Cantwell has admitted that he had doubts over his decision to hand in a transfer request at Ibrox.

Cantwell expressed his desire to leave Rangers at the start of the summer but didn’t agree to join Championship side Blackburn Rovers until deadline day. The 26-year-old spent the entirety of pre-season training away from the first team squad.

"It was difficult (training away), it's not a situation you ever want to be in as a player.” Cantwell told the Lancashire Telegraph.

He added: "I got on with all the players in the changing room and when you're sat watching that happen, they go out to train, you wonder if you've made the decision or if you're doing the right thing. It's difficult as a player but at 26, you get some maturity that there is a bigger picture. That's what I kept telling myself in the hard days. I'm ready to step forward now, get back on the pitch and show where I'm at."

The 26-year-old is in line to make his first Blackburn appearance this weekend against Bristol City in the Championship. The Riversiders have made a strong start to the season with eight points from their opening four games and have so far adapted well to life without last season’s Golden Boot winner Sammie Szmodics.

Cantwell said: "I definitely think I can be ready to go. I've had some tough sessions and if I can get through that, I can get through games. The management here will be very important here with how I'm integrated back into consistent games in the Championship.

"We know what it's like, there are a lot of games in quick succession. We will have to be sensible with not trying to do too much, too early. I am desperate to play so if you ask me I'm ready to go but that's why we have medical advisors and management to make those decisions."