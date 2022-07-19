Aaron Mooy is now a Celtic player, and here we take a look at what the midfielder’s former bosses have said about him.

Celtic have now completed the signing of midfielder Aaron Mooy.

The Hoops have continued their busy summer by snapping up the 31-year-old on a free transfer after he agreed a deal to end his contract with Chinese outfit Shanghai Port.

His arrival means he also links back up with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, who previously worked with Mooy in the Australia setup.

We already know what Postecoglou has had to say about Mooy, but here we have rounded up what some of the midfielder’s former managers have had to say about him and his performances.

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Mooy never made a senior appearance at City, but Guardiola did watch on as the Australian impressed on a loan spell with Huddersfield, which eventually turned permanent.

“So, Aaron Mooy is playing amazing this season and we are glad at that,” Guardiola said in 2016.

“It is not easy coming from Australia and going to the Championship and play as good as he is.

“We are going to consider what will happen at the end of the season but it’s good.

“Huddersfield right now is in a big moment, playing really well, big results in the last minutes, a lot of confidence.”

David Wagner (Huddersfield Town)

Mooy played his best and was most consistent at Huddersfield, and now former Terriers boss David Wagner was a big fan.

“Aaron has been a consistently outstanding player for us, and I have said this before – he is the heart of our game,” said Wagner during the pair’s time together in Yorkshire. “He is able to decelerate when necessary, or accelerate the game if you need it.

“Aaron is so comfortable and calm on the ball, and has developed his fighting attitude since he arrived. He came here as a number 10 and, usually, number 10s are not the best fighters. But now, since he played a little bit deeper, he has a great fighting attitude.

“You don’t often find a player who is so comfortable on the ball and has such a battling streak to go alongside it.”

Graham Potter (Brighton)

Mooy only made 31 appearances across a loan and permanent spell at Brighton.

Speaking after one particular performance, Seagulls boss Graham Potter said: “He was really good both defensively and offensively, and he really influenced the game.

Australia international Aaron Mooy signs for Celtic at Lennoxtown. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“He plays for the team and is unselfish, he’s a great lad.

“He had a bit of a setback with his sending off against Aston Villa, but he’s reacted in a fantastic way. It’s nice to see him enjoying his football because when he does that, you can see his quality.”

Graham Arnold (Australia)

Mooy has worked under a number of bosses with the Australia national team.

His current Socceroos boss Graham Arnold recently said: “What that kid did is just amazing, his performance in Qatar, for a guy that hadn’t played for two months.

“He worked individually to keep fit with Andrew Clark over in Scotland.