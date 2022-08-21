The Hoops boss reiterated he is looking to sign “one or two” versatile players who can play a number of different positions.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has remained tight-lipped about a potential imminent arrival at Parkhead ahead of Sunday’s Premiership encounter with Hearts.

The Scottish champions have reportedly had a cut-price transfer fee agreed for versatile Rubin Kazan attacker Sead Haksabanovic amid interest from four other clubs.

The Montenegro international has been training alone in Sweden following a loan spell at Djurgarden and GlasgowWorld understands the player has no intention of returning to Russia due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Postecoglou refused to discuss any move for Haksabanovic specifically, but didn’t rule out the possibility of a new signing before the end of the summer transfer window.

Speaking on Friday, Postecoglou admitted: “There are ten days to go in the windoe and if the right player and opportunity comes along, then we will be ready for it.

“We have been linked with a lot of players but if we get a deal done, we will announce it. There is no secret that we are still looking to bring in one or two in.

“We’re agile, we’re looking for the right person to bring in. If that right person is available ad we can do a deal, we’ll do a deal.

“I’ve been pretty consistent. I’ve said if we can get a player who can play in a variety of positions, it’s just got to be the ideal player.

“Our recruitment this year has been around making our squad stronger and more robust compared to last year. If you look at the players we’ve brought in, that’s what they’ve added to our squad.

“It’s not a specific area, as such, in terms of position. It’s more that if we can find a player or a couple of players who can play more than one position, it’ll help us.”

Meanwhile, Celtic defender Alexandro Bernabei will be included in the matchday squad to face Hearts despite being charged by police earlier this week for drink-driving.

Alexandro Bernabei has joined Celtic on a five-year deal. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Addressing the Argentine’s situation, Postecoglou confirmed he would continue to consider Bernabei for selection while the case unfolds.

He said: “Yeah he’s training and he’s available. There are processes in place internally and externally.