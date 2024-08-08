Kasper Schmeichel. | Getty Images

Celtic will look to be a force in Europe this season as well as in the league

Celtic new boy Kasper Schmeichel has said he is looking forward to playing in the Champions League again this season. The draw of European football helped turn his head towards a switch to Scotland this summer.

The Hoops snapped up the experienced stopper following Joe Hart’s retirement. He made his competitive debut in their 4-0 win over Kilmarnock on the opening day of the new season last weekend.

Celtic handed him a one-year deal when they signed him in mid-July, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months on top of that. He spent the last campaign playing his football in Belgium for Anderlecht and played 32 games for the Belgian Pro League outfit.

His father, Peter, was also a goalkeeper and most notably featured for Manchester United. In a recent interview, Kasper has said his dad has been wowed by the Hoops, as per the The Scotsman: “I think I'd need to play for another 15 years to [win more medals than his dad]. But he was buzzing [about him signing for Celtic]. I think he can see himself making a lot of trips to watch games and enjoy golf days. He works for the American broadcasters who do the Champions League so he’s been to Celtic Park a few times, particularly on European nights, and says it’s special.

“I’m not the sort of guy who sets limitations because football changes so fast and all of a sudden you get an opportunity or you lose an opportunity. But [playing in the Champions League again] was a dream, definitely.

“When I look back at my career, it’s probably one of the few things that I have not really accomplished what I wanted to in terms of a number of games. We had one very good season in the Champions League but we got knocked out by Atletico who got to the semi-final through a penalty that wasn’t a penalty. But I’m not bitter!”

“I’m here to help,” he added. “I’m here to help the team win. I’m here to help in whatever way I can. I try to make it very clear to everyone that if they need anything - let me know. If they want anything, if they want to hear what anything was like, any kind of experience, you’ve just got to ask.

“I’ll lead in the same way that I always have, that’s brought me to be the captain of a Premier League club and captain of my country at the Euros. I’m not going to change that. That’s just the way I am, that’s just the person I am.”

Schmeichel is most known for his time at Leicester City. He spent 11 years with the Foxes and played 479 matches for them altogether, winning the Premier League title and FA Cup along the way, the latter of which was under the guidance of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

The 37-year-old, who has made 107 caps for Denmark so far in his career, has also had spells at Manchester City, Notts County, Leeds United and OGC Nice in the past. He is now eyeing more silverware with the Hoops.