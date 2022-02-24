A place in the Europa Conference League last 16 awaits the winner of the tie and the Glasgow giants have it all to do after their first-leg defeat

Celtic’s Europa Conference League opponents Bodo/Glimt have issued a new weather warning to fans attending tonight’s match at the Aspmyra Stadion amid heavy snow showers.

An estimated 400 Hoops supporters have travelled to the Arctic Circle, where the current temperature in just below freezing, to watch their side attempt to overcome a two-goal deficit against the Norwegian champions.

However, due to blizzard conditions sweeping through the remote northern town, Bodo/Glimt have told Celtic what to expect.

Atalanta v Villarreal was called off due to heavy snow. Credit: Getty.

Kjetil Knutsen, manager of the Norwegian club, has claimed the weather will be the “most extreme” his side have ever played in.

Ground staff are currently working hard to shift as much of the snow as possible from the venue.

A club statement read: “It is snowing heavily in Bodo at the moment, and it creates a number of challenges for tonight’s match between Bodo/Glimt and Celtic.

“We are currently working hard to clear away the snow from the spectator areas at the stadium, but will not be able to remove the snow faster than new snow settles.

“Therefore, we want to prepare everyone who is going to tonight’s match that there will be snow in the stands and seats around the stadium, even thought it was brushed a short time ago.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this causes and hope that the weather does not put a stop to a good and entertaining football match in the snow showers at Aspmyra.

“Please arrive by 18:00 to be guaranteed to get in the stadium.”

It comes after Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou opted against training on the artificial surface at the stadium, which holds a capacity of 5,500, yesterday in favour of the comforts of a morning training session at Lennoxtown as the Hoops delayed their departure.

Explaining his decision, the Australian stated: “In Scotland we obviously have exposure to artificial pitches, we have already had two games this year on an artificial pitch so there is no great deal to be gained.

“Every week has a different challenge. If you are expecting that after one session you are going to find some miracle on an artificial pitch that you haven’t thought about, that is going to win you the game, then you fall into the wrong trap.

Celtic Manager Ange Postecoglou will make his selection later on Thursday as Celtic gear up for a chilly encounter against Bodo/Glimt. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“I have been involved in football for a long time, especially at national team level but even in Australia, where you have to deal with extreme climatic conditions, extreme pitch conditions.

“When I was with the national team we were travelling from cold climates to the Middle East in literally 24 hours, bumpy pitches to slow pitches, and what I found in the end is that the best approach is to make sure that your players are always prepared to deal with whatever challenges there are.

“There are no easy solutions. Us flying there and having a session on their pitch is going to make absolutely zero difference.