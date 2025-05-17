The former Liverpool and Leicester City boss described his fourth Premiership title success as his 'most satisfying' yet

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers lapped up his “most satisfying” Premiership title as Celtic manager - then revealed he will sit down for talks over his long-term future with Dermot Desmond this summer.

The Hoops’ major shareholder watched on from the stands at Parkhead on Saturday as the newly-crowned four-in-a-row champions celebrated their 55th league title and 13th in the last 14 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers - entering the final year of his contract - was full of praise for the veteran winger, and confirmed he is planning to sit down with supremo Desmond to begin preparations for next season.

Asked if discussions around own future would be high on the agenda, the Northern Irishman replied: “Yes, listen, it's up to the club. The club might think, three years is enough of me and that's it. But yes. I think one, we'll speak around the team. And obviously, it's always what is most important for Celtic.

“We'll catch up over the summer. But the idea was to just make sure, I wanted us to focus on this season and have no distractions, just focus on performance, focus on winning. And then when there's a bit of spare time at the end of the season, we can chat around that. It's great for him. I'm so proud for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The belief he's had in myself to bring me back and the confidence he gives me in that belief allows me to maximise how I do the job.”

Forrest stepped off the bench to drill home a 94th leveller with almost the final kick of the game to deny Saints’ European football and ensure their own party celebrations weren’t dampened.

Rodgers felt it was the perfect way for the one-club man to secure his 26th major honour - with the man he surpassed as the most successful Celt, Bobby Lennox, in attendance to witness the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green Brigade unfurled a banner in tribute to the Scotland international during the second half and Rodgers admits the 33-year-old has given him food for thought ahead of next week’s Scottish Cup Final.

“Well, yes. The whole idea was to get to the end of today, having players perform and then give me some food for thought,” he stated. “There's no doubt we have a wee bit of thinking to do for the game.

“James has created the narrative today. It was a brilliant way to end what has been a fantastic league campaign for us. I wasn't sure if he was going to do it. I think that's significant Bobby being here. It was really, really nice and having been that record holder for so many years and passing the baton on to James, it's really special.

“To score 16 seasons in a row at any level.. to do it at a club like this here and at any big club where there's pressures, it's a remarkable achievement. It's a testament to him and his hunger, his desire, his professionalism, all the things that it takes to be a top player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You think as a wide player as well, at a club like this where there's a constant stream of wingers and people coming in to take your place. The banner and chants will warm his heart and his family's. As I said, he puts so much into his profession. Sometimes guys that come through the system, they can get taken for granted a little bit. People will be idolised that maybe have only been here for a season or a couple of seasons.”

Rodgers has become Celtic’s most successful boss in living history.Quizzed on where the latest title triumph ranks, he admitted: “This is certainly the most satisfying. When I came in here in the first season, obviously I'm getting to know everyone in the club and the feeling.

“But now, especially coming back the second time, I can really embrace it more and enjoy it and just see it obviously as well how the team have been performing.”