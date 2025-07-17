The Celtic boss has sent a clear transfer verdict as another incoming looks imminent.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has sent a clear Hoops return message to one club hero - as a new striker looks bound for Glasgow.

The Premiership champions impressed on Wednesday as they defeated Sporting Lisbon 2-0 as part of their Portuguese training camp. They will face off against Newcastle United on Saturday as they return to Parkhead ahead of the new season, with new signings set to be made.

Shin Yamada is set to arrive in attack from Kawasaki Frontale and has already said goodbye to the J League club. Rodgers has been questioned on whether he wants a blockbuster signing up front and says that the name doesn’t need to be a huge one in the wake of Yamada’s imminent arrival. A new striker on top of Yamada, however, is still wanted.

What Brendan Rodgers has said about Celtic transfer business

He told the Scottish Sun: “I’m not worried so much about a big name. It’s about the collective of the team. Big names don’t always give you want you need. This team needs hunger, goals and work rate and intensity.

“Big names don’t always give you that. It’s about big players. I just want players who are hungry to learn but also ready now. There are lots of players linked with us. He’ll have a medical over the next couple of days and we’ll have a look at him. We’ve lost a lot of goals so we need to replace that. Hopefully this can be one of a number of players we can bring in that aspect.

“He’s got intensity and workrate. It’s something the scouts have seen. In terms of the club, we will bring in players to develop and players for now. Even though he’s a bit older, he’s probably one of those that can give us that intensity and pressure. I need to look and see him when he comes in and hopefully he can do well. The idea was to bring him in and assess him. He’s a strong boy – but we’d want to add to our front line also.”

Odsonne Edouard to Celtic transfer rumour addressed

There have been rumblings of Odsonne Edouard making his way back to Glasgow with his time at Crystal Palace hitting the skids. Rodgers worked with him first time around the Frenchman made himself a hero with 87 goals and 37 assists, but it’s not a name he is asseing. Rodgers said: “Odsonne hasn’t been on my radar, to be fair. I obviously know him but it’s about a player who will fit into the structure of the team.”

On the friendly win, he added: “It was excellent. It was always going to be a very good test against a team with very good players who play their system very well. I thought out pressing was good and we had to be brave. We did that and played well through the thirds.

“We could have finished off a few more moves but we looked very good for this stage of preseason. It’s about consistently improving.”