The TV mishap occurred as Peter Lovenkrands analysed the first-half of Scotland’s 0-0 draw against Denmark in World Cup qualifying

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic legend Scott Brown jumped on the hilarious moment that saw Peter Lovenkrands accidentally call Scotland “Rangers” live on TV while covering last night’s goalless draw against Denmark.

The Ibrox great was part of the BBC Scotland punditry team dissecting the performance of Steve Clarke’s side in Copenhagen at half-time during their opening World Cup qualifier when he suffered the mishap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capped 21 times by Denmark during his playing career, Lovenkrands was selected by the broadcaster to provide the opposition perspective alongside Brown, ex-Ibrox hero Neil McCann and presenter Kelly Cates.

As the trio analysed the first-half, Lovenkrands made the awkward slip-up and Brown couldn't resist calling out the red-faced 2002 Scottish Cup match-winner for it.

Reflecting on the game, Lovenkrands said: “Denmark have had a lot of possession, a lot of good opportunities and they just need that last pass to open Scotland up a little bit. I would say it's been positive for Rangers...for eh...”

A giggling Brown swiftly interjected: “You are just Rangers daft you two” before Cates laughed: “You're in Glasgow for five minutes...”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lovenkrands rounded off the conversation by saying: “There have been, they just haven't been able to find that final pass to split them open.”

Scott Brown - “At one point you did shout ‘penalty Rangers’”

Brown was at it again after full-time as the pundits discussed the controversial VAR handball decision with Max Johnston escaping a red card. The referee was told to review the incident on the pitch side monitor amid suggestions the right-back was denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Lovenkrands stated: “Come on, I know you’ve got the Scottish tinted glasses on I’m of course bias with Denmark in that way, but if that had been at the other end you would have wanted that as well. He’s last man.”

A grinning Brown chimed in: “At one point you did shout ‘penalty Rangers’. That’s what I was hearing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lovenkrands concluded: “Like I say, had it been the other way round I would still think it would have been a red card to Denmark had it been the other way round because I still feel like he is moving his arm to the ball. Because he knows he’s falling away and he’s the last man.”