Reports claimed Taylor had sealed a move to Dinamo Zagreb but Rodgers says that isn't the case

Brendan Rodgers is adamant there is room for two quality left-backs in his Celtic squad - insisting he can still convince Greg Taylor to sign a new deal amid reports that Dinamo Zagreb are close to securing his services once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Ex-Kilmarnock star Taylor is free to hold talks with any interested suitors about a pre-contract agreement and there’s been wide speculation that the Croatian capital could be his next likely destination. It’s claimed the 27-year-old has already agreed terms with the club, managed by Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro.

Kieran Tierney is set to re-join his boyhood club in the summer from Premier League giants Arsenal and while it may prove too difficult an ask to retain Taylor once his fellow Scotland international arrives, Rodgers has expressed his desire to have both players on the books next term.

Taylor remains in discussions with the Scottish champions over a new deal, but both parties have yet to reach agreement - something Rodgers is hopeful will be resolved in due course.

“My feeling will be to still to hope to convince Greg to be here,” the Hoops boss declared. “Of course as the longer that goes on that becomes much less but it doesn’t change his professionalism. He is a brilliant professional.

“We will just have to see how the next four months go. I have had a number of open conversations with Greg on it. That (Kieran returning) is without doubt an issue.

“He has been a starter here for virtually six years. He’s always had a challenge that he’s overcome from other players coming in. He knows Kieran well and knows his qualities and abilities. But there still can be room for two of them here. There’s absolutely no doubt.

“You are playing upward of 50 games a season and you can’t play one player in all those. I wouldn’t want to because you won’t have the right physicality. To have two players of that quality here would be absolutely brilliant for the club, team and changing room. That’s the things Greg has to think about.

“From my perspective I don’t see it as a problem because I know he will play in a lot of big games. He has to decide that for himself. It would be a different role for him.”

