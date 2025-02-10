The Celtic manager has provided an insight into the game plan that he hopes will make life difficult for the Bundesliga giants

Brendan Rodgers is adamant his Celtic side can cause problems for Bayern Munich in the Champions League - confessing it may come down to an intriguing tactical battle against Premier League icon Vincent Kompany.

The Scottish champions will head into the first-leg of their playoff tie at Parkhead on Wednesday night as massive underdogs, but Rodgers is convinced they can hold their own against the Bundesliga powerhouse to set up a winner-takes-all return leg in Bavaria next week.

The Hoops boss has offered a glimpse into how his side will attempt to inflict pain on the Germans when they rock up in Glasgow’s east end as he prepares to go head-to-head in the dugout for the first time.

Rodgers was manager of Swansea City, Liverpool and Leicester while Kompany was leading by example at Manchester City in his playing days.

Speaking after his side’s 5-0 Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers on Saturday, the Northern Irishman admitted: “I don’t have any doubt that we can hurt Bayern. We’ve got goals in us, we’ve shown that at all levels. We can score goals. They’ve obviously got threats but it’s the knock-out stages of the Champions League. Every team has big quality and I’ve been up against some of these teams, so I know how they play.

“Vincent Kompany will have played against my teams at Swansea, Leicester and Liverpool so he’ll know how my teams work. It’s going to be a fantastic game and I’ll look forward to it. It’s my job to convince the players that we can get a positive result.

“We’ve shown it - and can take confidence from - our qualification to get to this point over the course of eight games in the Champions League. We’ve shown the template of playing at home against RB Leipzig and away against Atalanta - and that combination of both can get us results.

“We know we’re up against some fantastic players and a team who is top of a top league, high on confidence. But in here on Wednesday night, it will be super-charged. There will be 60,000 souls with us and we can take energy from that. We’ll look to make it really difficult for Bayern and see where the game takes us.”