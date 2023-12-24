Hatate has been sidelined since the end of October, while Abada won't be rushed back into action

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed Reo Hatate could make a sensational comeback during the Old Firm showdown against Rangers next week.

The Japanese midfielder, who is back in first-team training after recovering from a long-term hamstring injury sustained in late October, is yet to make his return to competitive action.

Hatate wasn't expected to feature for the Hoops until the New Year, but Rodgers has confirmed the utility man is making steady progress with his rehabilitation and is weighing up whether he will be fit enough to return in the coming days.

Should the 26-year-old make a stunning comeback before the end of 2023, Hatate could be called up for next month's Asian Cup which looked extremely unlikely at one stage.

Asked if he could be involved on matchdays against Dundee on Boxing Day and Rangers, Rodgers explained: "Possibly, but we have to see on that. He's been on the grass and been working well. He looks strong and fit, we just have to assess and weigh up the risk, which is the key one.

"For the second part of the season it'll be huge for us. He's such an instrumental player and gives the team a dynamic. He hasn't featured so much, but in a game he came into earlier in the season the whole speed of the game was different. Tempo and intensity is what we are about, so the quicker he's back he will be like a new signing."

Hatate's return would be a major boost for the Parkhead club, but Rodgers is taking a more precautionary approach with Israeli winger Liel Abada, who he anticipates will make a huge impact in the New Year.