Former Ibrox playmaker training with club owned by his father as he weighs up next move

Celtic have been urged to make a bizarre left-field transfer move for freed Rangers star Ianis Hagi this summer as he continues his search for a new club.

The Romanian international remains a free agent since leaving Ibrox at the end of last season and is currently training back in his homeland with Farul Constanta, the club owned by his legendary father Gheorge.

Hagi was strongly linked with a move to Polish side Legia Warsaw earlier in the window, while Steaua Bucharest are still very keen on his services and have reportedly tabled a new, improved offer to try and get the 26-year-old to put pen to paper.

Should the playmaker do so, it would mean a potential swift return to Scotland to face Aberdeen in the Europa League play-off if Steaua can overcome Kosovan outfit Drita FA in the third qualifying round.

Celtic namechecked as club who should swoop for Hagi

Amid his ongoing quest to find a new permanent home, Romanian FA technical director Mihai Stoichita has bizarrely namechecked the Hoops as one club who should make an audacious swoop - just so Hagi can beat his former club.

“I would be happy to see Ianis Hagi at Celtic,” he admitted. “Let him play for them and beat Rangers. Look, if he signs for Steaua Bucharest, I don't think it's a step backwards for his career at all.

“He is fit and could play immediately. If he signs for a club now, he could easily play for the national team in the World Cup qualifiers in September and I pray for that. He needs to be calm and make a decision.”

Romanian boss provides insight into Hagi’s mindset

Farul Constanta head coach Ianis Zicu has offered an insight into Hagi’s current mindset and work ethic as he attempts to boost his fitness levels during a transitional period.

Speaking to Spotmedia, Zicu said: “We hope he will find a team soon and simply enjoy playing football again, because that’s what he wants. When he has the time, he comes to train with us. I see him every day, and he looks sharp and committed in every session.

“He runs hard, shows great enthusiasm, and enjoys playing the game. Beyond that, he helps others in training by setting an example, showing how you should approach your work whether you have a club or not.”

Hagi spent five-and-a-half years at Rangers. During his time in Govan, he was part of Steven Gerrard’s title-winning squad in the 2020/21 season and played a leading role in helping the club reach the 2022 Europa League final.

However, various injuries disrupted his momentum in recent years and Hagi will now attempt to reignite his career elsewhere, with clubs in Italy and Turkey among the many options available to him.