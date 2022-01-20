The Swedish centre-back is hungry to add to the Parkhead outfit’s trophy haul

Carl Starfelt has already sampled his first taste of silverware at Celtic and the defender is eyeing more success ahead of their Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Alloa Athletic.

The Hoops travel to the Indodrill Stadium on Saturday as they begin their quest for another trophy.

Celtic's Carl Starfelt salutes the home support at the conclusion of the 1-0 home win over Hearts that claimed the Swede a career first.

The Swedish centre-back might not know much about their League One opponents but he recognises Celtic are unlikely to get things all their own way against Barry Ferguson’s part-timers.

He admitted: “I think one of the many reasons players come to this club is to win trophies. We’ve won our first trophy together and we’re now hungry for more.

“It’s the best feeling to win games, especially winning trophies, so we will do our best to keep doing that.

“It’s always tough playing in cup competition. Whatever team you face, it’s a one-off game so even against teams in the lower divisions it’s always going to be a tough game as they will fight very hard.

“You need to be really focused. Over one leg you have to put in the work and do your best. I’m sure if we do that then we will go through.

“I don’t know too much (about Alloa) but we’ll probably know a bit more going into the game.

“We’re not thinking about that (a cup upset). Like I said, it will be a tough game because it’s over one leg and anything can happen, so we need to go there 100 per cent focused.”

Starfelt has developed a strong defensive partnership with Tottenham loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers in recent months.

Parkhead boss Ange Postecoglou is keen to tie Carter-Vickers down on a permanent deal this month and Starfelt admitted he would be thrilled if his teammate committed his long-term future to the club.

He stated: “Of course, I like playing with him and I think he’s done very well at the club, so we will wait and see what happens.

“I think our partnership is developing well. He’s a very good player and is easy to play with. I think we’re getting better and better all the time.

“We have a very good connection on the pitch and also outside the pitch, so I think we’re going good right now.”

Starfelt admits the atmosphere among the Celtic squad has improved following the arrivals of Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi at the start of the January transfer window.

That was evident as Postecoglou’s side looked very sharp on their return from a three-week winter shutdown as they eased to a dominant 2-0 win over Hibs on Monday night.

He said: “It was very good for the club and the team to get in some reinforcements. From what I’ve seen so far they fit in well to our style of play.

“They’re good players, you got to see that in the game (against Hibs) and they’re also very humble guys who come in and work very hard, so we’re very happy to have them here.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda celebrates a first goal for the club he had "decided" he would score even before he stepped on to the pitch for his debut.

“Obviously the break was good for us because we got some players back from injury, so that helps and the new players have come in and done really well.

“I feel like the team is playing good just now, we have a lot of confidence and the players are getting more used to the manager’s style of play.

“We’ve played at a good intensity many times before, especially at home with our crowd behind us, so I’m confident we’ll keep going like that.

“We’re in a good place but we need to keep working hard and build on it.”

Celtic have adapted to building out from the back under Postecoglou and Starfelt is one of several players reaping the benefits after a string of impressive performances.

Asked whether it has been difficult to adjust to, Starfelt replied: “At the beginning when we started to do it, it’s a bit different to how most teams want to play, so that was the biggest challenge but once you get familiar with it then it becomes easier.

“You have a lot of opportunities when you get the ball and plenty of options to choose from. I think the manager has made it very clear what he wants us to do.

“I feel like I’m in good shape just now and I will try my best to build on my performances in every game.