Celtic will look to build on their impressive form when they face League One side Alloa Athletic in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday as Premiership clubs enter the competition.
Ange Postecoglou’s men will arrive at the Indodrill Stadium after showing little sign of any rustiness on their return to action following the winter break as they eased to a commanding 2-0 win over Hibs on Monday night.
Japanese striker Daizen Maeda netted after just three minutes on his Hoops debut along with countryman Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate could be involved in Clackmannanshire.
Alloa, managed by former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson, disposed of Lowland League leaders Bonnyrigg Rose 5-0 in the previous round, but head into this tie on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Queen’s Park in their most recent fixture.
The Wasps sit just above the relegation play-off spot in Scottish football’s third tier and it will take a monumental effort to pull off a cup upset.
The previous two encounters between the sides ended in Celtic victories with an aggregate score of 7-0, with their most recent meeting coming in the 2015 League Cup quarter-final, when second half goals from James Forrest and Moussa Dembele secured a home win.
What time does Alloa Athletic vs Celtic kick-off?
Who: Alloa Athletic vs Celtic
What: Scottish Cup – Fourth Round
Where: Indodrill Stadium
When: Saturday, January 22nd – kick-off 5.30pm.
How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?
Yes, the match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 with coverage starting at 5pm. Premier Sports subscribers can stream the game via the app from any device.
Celtic TV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland can watch the game live on the official club channel.
What’s the team news ahead of Alloa Athletic vs Celtic?
Ange Postecoglou could hand a debut to new signing Matt O’Riley after the midfielder completed his move from MK Dons on Thursday.
The 21-year-old enjoyed a successful start to the season at the English League One outfit and could be given a chance to make an immediate impact in a Hoops jersey.
David Turnbull (hamstring), Christopher Jullien (knee) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) are all closing in on a return to action.
Portuguese winger Jota, who came off the bench on Monday night, could be handed a place in the starting line-up, but Kyogo Furuhashi misses out with manager Ange Postecoglou reluctant to put a timeframe on his comeback from a hamstring injury.
Issuing an update on his squad, the Australian said: “It’s not going to be a quick return (for Kyogo). I’m reluctant to put a timeframe on it. We’re still looking at a number of weeks at the moment.
“Matt is ready to play but that doesn’t mean he’s going to be playing straight away.”
Alloa boss Barry Ferguson is without defender Fernandy Mendy who is currently playing for the Guinea Bissau national team at the African Cup of Nations.
Ferguson will look to ex-Livingston midfielder Stefan Scougall and former Hearts striker Connor Sammon to cause the Hoops defence problems.