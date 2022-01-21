Ange Postecoglou’s men head to the Indodrill stadium as they begin their quest for a 41st triumph in Scottish football most prestigious competition

Celtic will look to build on their impressive form when they face League One side Alloa Athletic in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday as Premiership clubs enter the competition.

Ange Postecoglou’s men will arrive at the Indodrill Stadium after showing little sign of any rustiness on their return to action following the winter break as they eased to a commanding 2-0 win over Hibs on Monday night.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Japanese striker Daizen Maeda netted after just three minutes on his Hoops debut along with countryman Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate could be involved in Clackmannanshire.

Barry Ferguson is unveiled as the new manager of Alloa Athletic at the Indodrill Stadium. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Alloa, managed by former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson, disposed of Lowland League leaders Bonnyrigg Rose 5-0 in the previous round, but head into this tie on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Queen’s Park in their most recent fixture.

The Wasps sit just above the relegation play-off spot in Scottish football’s third tier and it will take a monumental effort to pull off a cup upset.

The previous two encounters between the sides ended in Celtic victories with an aggregate score of 7-0, with their most recent meeting coming in the 2015 League Cup quarter-final, when second half goals from James Forrest and Moussa Dembele secured a home win.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Alloa Athletic vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: Alloa Athletic vs Celtic

What: Scottish Cup – Fourth Round

Where: Indodrill Stadium

When: Saturday, January 22nd – kick-off 5.30pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 with coverage starting at 5pm. Premier Sports subscribers can stream the game via the app from any device.

Celtic TV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland can watch the game live on the official club channel.

What’s the team news ahead of Alloa Athletic vs Celtic?

Ange Postecoglou could hand a debut to new signing Matt O’Riley after the midfielder completed his move from MK Dons on Thursday.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a successful start to the season at the English League One outfit and could be given a chance to make an immediate impact in a Hoops jersey.

David Turnbull (hamstring), Christopher Jullien (knee) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) are all closing in on a return to action.

Will Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou follow previous form and throw in Thursday signing Matt O'Riley for a debut in Saturday's Scottish Cup tie at Alloa? (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Portuguese winger Jota, who came off the bench on Monday night, could be handed a place in the starting line-up, but Kyogo Furuhashi misses out with manager Ange Postecoglou reluctant to put a timeframe on his comeback from a hamstring injury.

Issuing an update on his squad, the Australian said: “It’s not going to be a quick return (for Kyogo). I’m reluctant to put a timeframe on it. We’re still looking at a number of weeks at the moment.

“Matt is ready to play but that doesn’t mean he’s going to be playing straight away.”

Alloa boss Barry Ferguson is without defender Fernandy Mendy who is currently playing for the Guinea Bissau national team at the African Cup of Nations.