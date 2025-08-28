Celtic have been eliminated from the Champions League in humbling fashion.

Celtic have been told that they have left the entire nation stunned by one transfer failure - as two key areas are largely to blame for Champions League dismay.

The fallout has been fast and furious after the Premiership champions crashed out of Europe’s top club competition at the play-off stage, with a lack of signings the driving force for that anger. It ended 0-0 over two legs and extra time against Kazakhstani side Kairat Almaty, with a penalty shootout defeat then inflicted on the Hoops, who have to settle for the league phase of the Europa League.

John Collins has watched on as Kyogo’s departure from the main striker role went unfilled in either the winter or this summer to date, with no recognised striker started in the second leg by boss Brendan Rodgers. Then there’s the winger department, which has lost Nicolas Kuhn to Como and Jota to long-term injury. Former Hoops star and assistant manager Collins says it was clear to the whole of Scotland that attacking help was needed, with striker and winger errors resulting in their downfall.

Why Celtic have exited the Champions League

Collins told Sportsound: “Two poor, poor, poor performances. Lack of creativity in the final third, even set plays were poor. Balls into the box, not enough movement. So the pressure is on. Everybody in the whole country is shocked that Celtic haven't recruited at the top of the pitch. Every single fan said the same thing.

“We need another winger with pace. We need another striker since they sold Kyogo and I think the recruitment department and the board should have delivered to the manager. They should have had the talent in before this game. I'm sure they tried but not hard enough. They should have had at least two bodies in before that game.”

Rodgers is now looking ahead to a clash with Rangers in the league. He said to club media: “In this game here, the questions that are asked of you – the pitch was very difficult and I think you saw the quality of the football was at a really low level, I felt, but we still had chances and didn’t quite take them, and when you don’t, you run the risk of going to penalties, and sadly for us it’s another tie that we’ve lost on penalties.

Brendan Rodgers on Celtic loss vs Kairat Almaty

“This is bitterly disappointing and however it went, it was always going to be a big game for us at the weekend, so there’s not a lot you can say to the players now. They’re hugely disappointed. There was lots of endeavour, lots of honesty in the performance but we just didn’t have that bit of quality to break them down.

“So now we get back Wednesday morning, but we’ll just have to get ourselves ready now because it’s a huge game for us on Sunday.

“We had a really big opportunity in these two games, but if you don’t score the goals, which we haven’t done over the two games, then Kairat, with the greatest respect, are playing for that moment at the end.”